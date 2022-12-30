ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These were the most popular stories on Channel3000.com in 2022

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at some of the most popular stories you clicked on here at Channel3000.com in the past year.

The Chandler Halderson Trial — The trial of the Windsor man accused — and ultimately convicted — of killing and dismembering his parents was held in January, stretching over several weeks of testimony. The entire trial was streamed on Channel3000.com and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with people across the country tuning in to the gavel-to-gavel coverage. Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March.

Election Results — With the midterm elections being a large focus of the political world in 2022 and Wisconsin remaining a “purple” state, many of you turned to us for election coverage — before, during, and after Election Day.

Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness — As some in Wisconsin started to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.

UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent — The University of Wisconsin athletic department contacted UW-Madison police in October to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women’s volleyball team without their consent. No arrests have been made yet.

DATCP confirms highly pathogenic bird flu in Jefferson County — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Jefferson County, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced in March. Bird flu ultimately led to many farms having to kill their chickens, contributing to higher egg prices later in the year.

Three local breweries named in Top 20 craft breweries — Three Wisconsin breweries were honored in March as being among the Top 20 producing craft brewing companies in America by the Brewers Association.

‘I was just amazed and really mad’: Columbia Co. teen’s trophy buck stolen; viral Facebook posts helps get deer back — A 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, but thanks to some online sleuthing, the story had a happy ending.

You can make sure you never miss an important story in 2023 by downloading the free Channel 3000 app from your app store and activating push alerts to get the latest breaking news as it happens.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

