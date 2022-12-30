ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Notebook: Social Distortion at the Observatory, Sofi Tukker at Petco Park, Sam Grisman Project at Winstons

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Social Distortion returns to the Observatory

Are the members of Social Distortion now living at Observatory North Park?

It's a reasonable question considering that — after performing at the historic San Diego venue Nov. 25 and 26, and again Dec. 5 and 6 — this veteran Orange County band is returning there next week.

Not for one show, mind you, or two.

No, Social D will do four concerts at the Observatory, the first two on Tuesday and Wednesday and the third and fourth on Jan. 6 and 7.

That is a record number of consecutive shows at the venue for any band or solo act at the venue formerly known as the North Park Theater, which opened in 1920.

Social D, led by singer-guitarist Mike Ness, formed in late 1978. The tirelessly hard-rocking band has had at least 15 different lineups since then, including the one in 2009 and 2010 that featured San Diego drum ace Adam "Atom" Willard.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and next Friday and Saturday. Observatory North Park, 2821 University Ave., North Park. $29.50, plus service fees. (619) 239-8836; livenation.com

PROPER NYE & PROPER NYD

You can ring out 2022 and ring in 2023 at Petco Park on two consecutive days and nights this weekend.

That's good news for fans of house, techno and the other electronic music styles that will be showcased by 12 artists Saturday and 11 Sunday.

The lineup includes Kaskade, Lane 8, Anabel Englund, Nora En Pure and the duo Sofi Tukker, whose members — Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern — met in 2014 when both were students at Brown University.

Performances at the 21-and-up event will take place on the main stage in center field, the adjacent Gallagher Square stage (which abuts the rear of the outfield) and on a small stage up on stadium's concourse terrace.

3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown, General admission tickets are sold out; VIP packages are priced at $599 each. propernye.com

Sam Grisman Project presents "Garcia/Grisman"

The United States has long boasted a number of talented Grateful Dead tribute acts. They include San Diego's 33-year-old Electric Waste Band, which is a welcome weekly attraction in Ocean Beach at Winstons.

That is where multi-instrumentalist Sam Grisman and his three-piece acoustic group will play next Friday. The show, billed as "Garcia/Grisman," pays homage to the music made by the late Grateful Dead co-founder Jerry Garcia and mandolin innovator David Grisman, Sam's still very-active father.

The elder Grisman and Garcia, who died in 1995, first recorded together in 1973 as members of the all-star bluegrass band Old & In The Way and collaborated, off and on, over the next two decades.

Sam Grisman, born in 1990, is a gifted musician who has regularly performed with his dad. His "Garcia/Grisman" tribute sounds more than promising.

9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Winstons, 1921 Bacon St., Ocean Beach. $20 (advance), $25 (at the door); must be 21 or older to attend. (619) 222-6822; winstonsob.com

george.varga@sduniontribune.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

