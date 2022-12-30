A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart

POCATELLO — When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces. The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot while running loose in Utah. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO