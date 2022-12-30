ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

MIRACLE DOG: Local animal rescue helps canine make miraculous recovery after bullet wound left him partially paralyzed

POCATELLO — When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces. The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot while running loose in Utah. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Thanks for making Pet of the Week a success in 2022

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured in Pet of the Week last year found their fur-ever homes thanks to you. It was a successful 2022 and Teton Toyota, the Snake River Animal Shelter and EastIdahoNews.com look forward to placing more animals in loving families in 2023. You can see all...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team. We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho. If you visit our website regularly, you...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Several mountain lion sightings reported in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city's north side. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning

The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Big Country News

Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Southern Idaho gas Station

BLACKFOOT - Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at Short Stop gas station located on Broadway Street in Blackfoot in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. According to Blackfoot Police, officers arrived to find an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until medical crews arrived and transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The man would be later transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash

ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments

IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

We invite you to welcome 2023 in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our merchants are ready to help you get your new year off to a fantastic start. This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:. Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

A look back at the top business stories of 2022

IDAHO FALLS – Among all the news stories we’ve covered this year, 2022 taught us that eastern Idaho has a thriving business sector. From new shops opening to longtime buildings being repurposed, entrepreneurs were busy making their dreams come true and serving customers in the process. Here’s a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

