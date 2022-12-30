A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
eastidahonews.com
Portneuf welcomes first Pocatello area baby after mom’s very short labor
POCATELLO — Say hello to Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby. The son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck was recognized as Baby New Year when he made his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. Mom and dad arrived...
MIRACLE DOG: Local animal rescue helps canine make miraculous recovery after bullet wound left him partially paralyzed
POCATELLO — When Danniell Dustin first met Saber a little under a month ago, the black Belgian Tervuren was covered in his own feces. The dog was having more than a rough month. Just several weeks prior he’d been partially paralyzed after being shot while running loose in Utah. He was then surrendered by his owner who couldn’t financially care for him, and was in the hands of the Twin Falls-based Friends Furever Animal Rescue. The rescue was searching for an experienced foster family who...
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Thanks for making Pet of the Week a success in 2022
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens featured in Pet of the Week last year found their fur-ever homes thanks to you. It was a successful 2022 and Teton Toyota, the Snake River Animal Shelter and EastIdahoNews.com look forward to placing more animals in loving families in 2023. You can see all...
eastidahonews.com
Love the news? Want to help report it? We’re hiring.
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is growing and we’re looking for some bright, curious, fun people to join our team. We’re looking for a full-time editor/reporter in Idaho Falls, a reporter in Pocatello and freelance reporters located anywhere in eastern Idaho. If you visit our website regularly, you...
Several mountain lion sightings reported in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city's north side. ...
Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St. in Blackfoot at approximately 1:25 a.m. early Sunday morning. The post Stabbing in Blackfoot leaves man critically injured appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Southern Idaho gas Station
BLACKFOOT - Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at Short Stop gas station located on Broadway Street in Blackfoot in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. According to Blackfoot Police, officers arrived to find an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until medical crews arrived and transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The man would be later transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
eastidahonews.com
Parking at Idaho Falls Airport transitions to cashless payments
IDAHO FALLS – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is easier than ever as the region’s premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations. As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1. Last year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
We invite you to welcome 2023 in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Our merchants are ready to help you get your new year off to a fantastic start. This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello you will find:. Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging...
Post Register
Minidoka prosecutor turns animal cruelty allegations over to law enforcement
RUPERT — The county prosecutor’s office has turned over a request to law enforcement for an investigation into “dead and dying calves” reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year. The animal-rights organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
eastidahonews.com
A look back at the top business stories of 2022
IDAHO FALLS – Among all the news stories we’ve covered this year, 2022 taught us that eastern Idaho has a thriving business sector. From new shops opening to longtime buildings being repurposed, entrepreneurs were busy making their dreams come true and serving customers in the process. Here’s a...
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Comments / 0