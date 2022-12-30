San Diego Public Library begins new year with reading challenge for all ages

Virginia VanGorder, left, 8; mom Tory VanGorder; and Rowan VanGorder, 6, look for books at the Linda Vista Library in 2021. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The San Diego Public Library is holding a month-long reading challenge, "All the Feels," that encourages participants to explore how books affect their emotions.

Open to all ages, the contest begins Jan. 1 and offers digital badges and other prizes for reading or various literacy-based activities, such as passing along a book to someone else or attending a program at the library.

"The new year is a great time to read something you enjoy, whether that's discovering a new book or picking up an old favorite," Library Director Misty Jones said in a statement.

Information about registration, rules and prizes for the Winter Reading Challenge is available online at sandiego.gov/public-library .

The site also has a list of recommended books, grouped by age. The books fit into the "All the Feels" theme, which is designed to encourage readers "to feel, experience, and dive into how reading enlivens our emotions."

Participants can also register in person at any of the library's branches .

The San Diego Public Library serves the city of San Diego and is the largest system of its kind in the region. The reading challenge is sponsored by Library Foundation SD and the Friends of the San Diego Public Library.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .