Nashville, IL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Belleville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Nashville Community High School basketball team will have a game with Belleville East High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
BELLEVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Kahok Boys Defeat Lincoln 44-38 To Take Fifth Place At Prairie Farms Classic

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School boys defeated Lincoln 44-38 to take fifth place in the 38th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic. In the fifth-place game at Vergil Fletcher Gym, the Railsplitters and Kahoks were tied after one quarter 8-8, with the Kahoks going ahead at halftime 19-15, the expanded their lead to 32-22 after three quarters, with Lincoln outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 16-12, but the Kahoks going on to win the game.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments

ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein

Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
SALEM, IL
feastmagazine.com

Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners

When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/04 – Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson

Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson, age 93, of Miramar Beach, Florida, and formerly of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on December 30, 2022, in Niceville, FL. Born March 22, 1929, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of Hershel R. Huff and Myrla V. Woods. She married Eugene W. (Foxy) Johnson on June 4, 1948. They were blessed with forty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 27, 1995.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis

Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
KINMUNDY, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2023

The first baby of the New Year has been born at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Thomas Riley Shelly arrived at 11:53 Sunday morning, weighing 8 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Thomas’ proud parents are Melissa Paterson and David Shelly of Mulberry Grove. Thomas’ first...
BREESE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kaskaskia College to Host Spring 2023 Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 7

Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics

The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
SALEM, IL
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE

