Belleville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Kahok Boys Defeat Lincoln 44-38 To Take Fifth Place At Prairie Farms Classic
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School boys defeated Lincoln 44-38 to take fifth place in the 38th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic. In the fifth-place game at Vergil Fletcher Gym, the Railsplitters and Kahoks were tied after one quarter 8-8, with the Kahoks going ahead at halftime 19-15, the expanded their lead to 32-22 after three quarters, with Lincoln outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 16-12, but the Kahoks going on to win the game.
Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
Photos: Decatur MacArthur tops Quincy to win Collinsville Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team defeated Quincy 57-53 on Friday night to repeat as champions of the Collinsville Holiday Classic. MacArthur (14-0) was led by Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. Camden Brown ...
Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
Photo gallery: Quincy High School faces Decatur MacArthur for championship at Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Decatur MacArthur denied the Quincy High School boys basketball team its first championship of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in a quarter century Friday night when the Generals recovered from a 16-4 first-quarter deficit and earned a 57-53 victory at Vergil Fletcher Gym. Miss Clipping...
2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein
Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
2023 01/04 – Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson
Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson, age 93, of Miramar Beach, Florida, and formerly of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on December 30, 2022, in Niceville, FL. Born March 22, 1929, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of Hershel R. Huff and Myrla V. Woods. She married Eugene W. (Foxy) Johnson on June 4, 1948. They were blessed with forty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 27, 1995.
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2023
The first baby of the New Year has been born at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Thomas Riley Shelly arrived at 11:53 Sunday morning, weighing 8 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Thomas’ proud parents are Melissa Paterson and David Shelly of Mulberry Grove. Thomas’ first...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Kaskaskia College to Host Spring 2023 Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 7
Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Beekeeper From “Dow On The Farm” Discusses Bees, Local Honey on Our Daily Show
DOW - Tom Cairns, owner and head beekeeper of Dow On The Farm Apiary, recently appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the process of beekeeping and where to find his own homemade raw honey, which has proven popular at local farmer’s markets in Alton and Jerseyville.
Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics
The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
