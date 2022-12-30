ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, PA

MAWC seeks grant for Yukon sewer construction

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Metro Creative

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is seeking nearly $5.8 million in federal grants to build a new sewer system to service a tiny community in South Huntingdon.

Officials said the project to build a $9 million extension of sewer lines in Yukon is in the planning stages. Once completed, it will serve about 100 residents.

“We’re working with the township and planning this together,” said Michael Kukura, manager of the authority.

Officials said the sewer project, at this time, only is expected to move forward with grant funds. The authority has filed an application with the state to secure money for the project through American Rescue Plan funds allocated to Pennsylvania for water and sewer enhancements.

South Huntingdon officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Kukura said the grants are expected to pay for about two-thirds of the project costs. Additional grants or low-interest loans will have to be secured before the sewer project can move forward. No additional rate hikes are planned to pay for the construction.

“That’s the issue, making it affordable for a small community,” Kukura said.

The authority owns a number of small sewer systems in the region that serve about 30,000 customers. It also sells water to more than 122,000 customers in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.

