JayJay
2d ago

"The woke will cast this to some sort of two conservatives. No, we're not conservatives. We're not conservative…. You guys don't get it.” Ummm… yes, you are conservatives. What people “don’t get” is that this country was founded on liberal ideals (freedom of speech and religion, the right to own property and have due process etc…) , and that is what today’s Conservatives are trying to conserve. It’s the Left that has moved away from liberalism into what they claim is “progressivism”. The conservatives Are the liberals.

mark windom
3d ago

Yep, liberal should equal freedom. Unless it's going to hurt someone's feelings. In which case, our freedoms must be restricted.

Robert Frost
2d ago

"Woke", a single word that describes the combination of blind self righteousness with pathological narcissism.

