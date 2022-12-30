Read full article on original website
Related
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Sleeping on streets, desperate for work: Challenges migrants face under Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — A trio of Venezuelan migrants who crossed into the US illegally endured a harrowing first few days in Texas — sleeping on rainy streets and trying to scrounge up enough money to head elsewhere for work. Ana Gabriela Garcia, her husband and their travel companion Edgar Rodriguez recounted their first week stateside after admitting they risked it all to jump the border illegally when Title 42 was suddenly extended. “We came illegally through a gate in the border wall,” Garcia told The Post during an interview in an El Paso church on Thursday. “We know the risks …...
Team Biden tries to boost immigration legislation with border chaos
With illegal immigration soaking up headlines as the calendar turns to 2023, President Joe Biden is aggressively promoting a nearly two-year-old reform bill as his primary solution.
US Cities and Towns Destroyed During the Civil War
During the American Civil War, dozens of major cities and small towns were destroyed by battles, bombardment, and fires. The strategic destruction of enemy cities served two major purposes: disrupting military supply lines, and damaging civilian morale in order to decrease public support for the war. (Destruction of cities has been a hallmark of war […]
Gizmodo
New Law Offers a Fix for the Prison Phone Racket
In the United States’ massive, inhumane, and money-grubbing prison industry, telecom companies have charged exorbitant prices to let inmates connect with their friends and family on the outside. A new bipartisan bill that managed to squeak its way through congress may finally provide relief for the folks who just want to connect.
Biden finds himself once more in a Title 42 bind
The administration may soon expand the authorities officials wanted to end and that the Supreme Court told them they couldn’t.
Alabama Makes Plans to Gas Its Prisoners
Critics called 2022 “the year of the botched execution”—and it was indeed an infamous period, mainly because the state of Alabama lost the ability to competently kill prisoners in its charge while retaining the sovereignty to try. On July 28, Alabama executed Joe Nathan James Jr., a...
Immigration activists look ahead to GOP House as overhaul fails this Congress
Lawmakers working on an immigration reform and border security deal failed to gain traction before the start of a new Congress, in which Republicans are set to take control of the House, making their path even more perilous.
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
Biden's new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. The Democratic president will also be joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials when he visits the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati area, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, the White House said. Biden’s bipartisanship blitz was announced two days before Republicans retake control of the House from Democrats on Tuesday following GOP gains in the November elections. The shift ends unified political control of Congress by Democrats and complicates Biden’s future legislative agenda. Democrats will remain in charge in the Senate.
modernfarmer.com
Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
freightwaves.com
States press Supreme Court to address blocked railroad crossings
Nineteen states plus the District of Columbia have filed a legal briefing in support of Ohio’s request that the Supreme Court hear a case on whether states can have the authority to regulate railroad traffic at grade crossings. Ohio is asking the Supreme Court to appeal a lower court...
Migrants denied access to U.S. as border restrictions remain
While the Texas National Guard continues their show of force on the U.S.-Mexico border, it's the latest escalation on the immigration debate that rages in Washington and the southern border. Omar Villafranca has more.
straightarrownews.com
New bill could give FCC authority to regulate price of prison calls
The billion dollar prison phone call industry could soon face new regulations. That’s because some, like The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, contend telecommunications companies have long been charging “predatory” fees for phone and video calls from inmates. For decades, phone providers have offered kickbacks...
Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has failed so far to create a path to residency for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America’s longest war, pushing into limbo tens of thousands of refugees who fled Taliban control more than two years ago and now live in the United States.
Border crisis complicated by migrant PTSD: report
As a surge of asylum seekers overwhelm southern border cities, “most” of the migrants are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from their harrowing trip into the US. The migrants’ arduous ordeals are often marred with violence, kidnappings and sexual assaults, according to Dr. Brian Elmore, who volunteers for...
Washington Examiner
Title 42 is a border enforcement red herring
That the Supreme Court has kept Title 42 alive for a little longer isn’t bad news, but it’s no victory for effective border control. Title 42, a public health law allowing U.S. border officials to eject foreigners summarily, is a distraction from the real issue: the deliberate choice of a president to open our national borders in reckless disregard for both U.S. law and the national interest.
iheart.com
Oregon Supreme Court Rules On Non-Unanimous Criminal Convictions
This morning the Oregon Supreme Court in Watkins v. Ackley held that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older criminal cases as well as those still on appeal. In doing so, the Court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear on this important issue of retroactivity.
allthatsinteresting.com
Rose O’Neal Greenhow, The Civil War Spy Who Smuggled Secrets To The Confederacy
Rose O'Neal Greenhow's information helped the South win the first major battle of the Civil War — and she was later buried with full military honors after drowning in 1864. When Rose O’Neal Greenhow first arrived in Washington D.C. as a young girl, most dismissed her for her “low birth.” They had no idea that she’d grow up to become one of the Civil War’s most influential spies.
Comments / 0