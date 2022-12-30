ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sleeping on streets, desperate for work: Challenges migrants face under Title 42

EL PASO, Texas — A trio of Venezuelan migrants who crossed into the US illegally endured a harrowing first few days in Texas — sleeping on rainy streets and trying to scrounge up enough money to head elsewhere for work. Ana Gabriela Garcia, her husband and their travel companion Edgar Rodriguez recounted their first week stateside after admitting they risked it all to jump the border illegally when Title 42 was suddenly extended. “We came illegally through a gate in the border wall,” Garcia told The Post during an interview in an El Paso church on Thursday. “We know the risks …...
EL PASO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities and Towns Destroyed During the Civil War

During the American Civil War, dozens of major cities and small towns were destroyed by battles, bombardment, and fires. The strategic destruction of enemy cities served two major purposes: disrupting military supply lines, and damaging civilian morale in order to decrease public support for the war. (Destruction of cities has been a hallmark of war […]
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

New Law Offers a Fix for the Prison Phone Racket

In the United States’ massive, inhumane, and money-grubbing prison industry, telecom companies have charged exorbitant prices to let inmates connect with their friends and family on the outside. A new bipartisan bill that managed to squeak its way through congress may finally provide relief for the folks who just want to connect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Alabama Makes Plans to Gas Its Prisoners

Critics called 2022 “the year of the botched execution”—and it was indeed an infamous period, mainly because the state of Alabama lost the ability to competently kill prisoners in its charge while retaining the sovereignty to try. On July 28, Alabama executed Joe Nathan James Jr., a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden's new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. The Democratic president will also be joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials when he visits the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati area, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, the White House said. Biden’s bipartisanship blitz was announced two days before Republicans retake control of the House from Democrats on Tuesday following GOP gains in the November elections. The shift ends unified political control of Congress by Democrats and complicates Biden’s future legislative agenda. Democrats will remain in charge in the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
modernfarmer.com

Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022

Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
freightwaves.com

States press Supreme Court to address blocked railroad crossings

Nineteen states plus the District of Columbia have filed a legal briefing in support of Ohio’s request that the Supreme Court hear a case on whether states can have the authority to regulate railroad traffic at grade crossings. Ohio is asking the Supreme Court to appeal a lower court...
KANSAS STATE
straightarrownews.com

New bill could give FCC authority to regulate price of prison calls

The billion dollar prison phone call industry could soon face new regulations. That’s because some, like The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, contend telecommunications companies have long been charging “predatory” fees for phone and video calls from inmates. For decades, phone providers have offered kickbacks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Border crisis complicated by migrant PTSD: report

As a surge of asylum seekers overwhelm southern border cities, “most” of the migrants are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from their harrowing trip into the US. The migrants’ arduous ordeals are often marred with violence, kidnappings and sexual assaults, according to Dr. Brian Elmore, who volunteers for...
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Title 42 is a border enforcement red herring

That the Supreme Court has kept Title 42 alive for a little longer isn’t bad news, but it’s no victory for effective border control. Title 42, a public health law allowing U.S. border officials to eject foreigners summarily, is a distraction from the real issue: the deliberate choice of a president to open our national borders in reckless disregard for both U.S. law and the national interest.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Supreme Court Rules On Non-Unanimous Criminal Convictions

This morning the Oregon Supreme Court in Watkins v. Ackley held that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older criminal cases as well as those still on appeal. In doing so, the Court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear on this important issue of retroactivity.
OREGON STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Rose O’Neal Greenhow, The Civil War Spy Who Smuggled Secrets To The Confederacy

Rose O'Neal Greenhow's information helped the South win the first major battle of the Civil War — and she was later buried with full military honors after drowning in 1864. When Rose O’Neal Greenhow first arrived in Washington D.C. as a young girl, most dismissed her for her “low birth.” They had no idea that she’d grow up to become one of the Civil War’s most influential spies.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy