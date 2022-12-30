ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Preached at, spat on, threatened, Colorado Springs' transgender community grapples with the Club Q attack

By Hannah Beckler
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PP1l_0jydu7I300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zMRI_0jydu7I300
A makeshift memorial outside of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, days after a shooter opened fire there on November 19, killing five people

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

A center of anti-trans vitriol, Colorado Springs was ripe for violence.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — You stand in line at the grocery store and notice a man, holding his child's hand, turn to glare at you with naked disgust.

You are riding the bus when a man shouts Bible verses at you, calling you an abomination while the other passengers look away.

You avoid public restrooms, afraid you'll be attacked if you use one.

You get asked to leave the close-knit congregation where you dedicated decades of your life. You are told your former church is changing its bylaws to discourage you and other transgender people from attending services.

You receive three death threats. Your home is ransacked.

Your family, including your mother, refuses to speak with you.

You are preached at, hissed at, sneered at, and spat at.

You are called a "groomer" and a "pedophile." You are compared to an animal. You get the shit beaten out of you.

To be transgender in Colorado Springs is to live under siege.

But in the middle of all of that was Club Q. Club Q was a refuge, an "island," several transgender and gender-nonconforming locals told Insider. Queer or straight, cisgender or transgender, fabulous or farmhand — everyone was welcome here and made to feel safe. Until that day in late November, just hours after a punk drag performance, on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, when a shooter entered Club Q and opened fire.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of murdering five people that night — including two transgender people, Daniel Aston and Kelly Loving — and wounding 17 others. The shooting also robbed a community of its sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxwME_0jydu7I300
Members of Prismatic Project, a Colorado Springs support group for transgender and gender nonconforming people, continues to meet in the wake of the Club Q massacre. Top row from left: Kassandra Ellis, Michelle Harding, Hayden M., Vanessa Wilcox. Bottom row from left: Wanda Woodward, Emily Lewis, Connor Woodward, Cole Danielson, Dana Rasmussen.

Amanda López for Insider

"I feel numb," said Parker Grey, a transgender man who was once a regular at the LGBTQ nightclub. He had stopped going to the club after the intensity of transphobia in Colorado Springs led him to try to hide his transgender identity. But now he's back, helping to organize vigils. He said he is grieving deeply but feels too calloused to break down and cry.

"I've become accustomed to it," he said. "I just expect to be met with nothing but negativity."

The hate state

Colorado Springs wasn't always an epicenter of homophobic and transphobic vitriol.

But in 1984, Ted Haggard founded his New Life Church here, which grew to more than 10,000 congregants as he lobbied against same-sex marriage. Focus on the Family, the conservative ministry and media powerhouse, moved its headquarters to Colorado Springs in 1990, its 45-acre campus becoming a national base for an increasingly political Christian right. Soon, the city became home to more than a hundred Christian-right ministries, many of which have incubated anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and mobilized against LGBTQ rights in the decades since.

Shortly after Focus on the Family arrived, this growing conglomerate of Colorado Springs ministries galvanized its political will to block progressive cities, including Boulder and Denver, from protecting LGBTQ rights. They backed a state constitutional amendment, Amendment 2, that would bar Colorado's municipalities from prohibiting anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Activists poured in from around the country to oppose the measure, but in 1992 it passed decisively, and Colorado earned the moniker "the hate state."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONI2R_0jydu7I300
Posters opposing and supporting Amendment 2, a proposed amendment to Colorado's state constitution backed by Christian right groups that was approved by voters in 1992. The amendment barred municipalities from passing civil rights protections for LGBTQ people.

Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum

Amendment 2 was eventually struck down by the Supreme Court, and Haggard was forced out by New Life for "sexually immoral conduct" with a male escort. But through its Washington, DC, lobbying arm the Family Research Council and its radio shows, podcasts, and newsletters, Focus on the Family has continued to set the agenda on sexuality and gender for tens of millions of US evangelicals.

Through widely circulated pamphlets, slide decks, and podcasts, Focus on the Family now provides resources for how to advocate for your "parental rights" in opposing protections for transgender kids at school, supports conversion therapy for transgender youth, and reinforces anti-transgender messaging to millions of followers and millions more congregants of aligned Evangelical churches nationwide.

Such messaging is familiar at local Christian-right ministries such as The Road at Chapel Hills and the Church at Briargate. At The Road, which is deeply involved in local politics and puts together Christian voter guides, the senior pastor Steve Holt has preached that transgender identity is "demonic," the result of "massive evil." Scott Bottoms, the pastor at Briargate, was elected as a state representative in November; he has called drag performers "pedophiles" and said the death penalty is "too nice for pedophiles."

Insider asked Bottoms if he was concerned about the impact of his rhetoric on transgender people. "People that try to push our children to be transgenders and bring transgender dancers into our schools are pedophiles," Bottoms responded. "People that are pushing hormone therapies and surgeries on our children are pedophiles and should be treated as such."

A harassment campaign

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at the Cyberlaw Clinic at Harvard Law School who monitors anti-LGBTQ extremist content online, said transphobic hate is now so widespread — circulating among anti-trans feminists, the Christian right, and violent hate groups such as neo-Nazis and white nationalists — that it has become a "self-reinforcing cycle," producing ever more hateful, violent messaging.

This demonizing vitriol has done more than spark a wave of anti-trans legislation, according to Heron Greenesmith, a senior research analyst at Political Research Associates who monitors anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. "It is a harassment campaign," Greenesmith told Insider, one that may embolden perpetrators to take action.

An Insider analysis of five years of homicides targeting transgender people found that killings doubled between 2019 and 2021 as anti-trans legislation and rhetoric spiked.

Investigators are still working to uncover what motivated the attack; Aldrich has been charged with multiple counts of murder in the wake of the shooting at Club Q. Available evidence, including court records unsealed after a motion by a coalition of media outlets including Insider, paints a portrait of a young person primed for radicalization and violence. A sheriff's affidavit said Aldrich took grandparents Pamela and Jonathan Pullen hostage last year, threatening them with a homemade explosive device and claiming to be "the next mass killer." The confrontation ended in a standoff with SWAT teams, though all criminal charges were eventually dropped. Officers later found the home was stockpiled with weapons, ammunition, and body armor.

In a Facebook Live video streamed during the standoff and obtained by the Colorado Springs Gazette , Aldrich wears a bulletproof vest and a tactical helmet while pacing from room to room. "They've got a bead on me," Aldrich says, referring to the officers outside. "They've got their fucking rifles out. If they breach, I'm going to fucking blow it to holy hell."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d76z2_0jydu7I300
More than a year before the Club Q shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich claimed they would be "the next mass killer" according to a recently unsealed sheriff's affidavit.

El Paso County Sheriff

A video obtained by Colorado Fox affiliate KDVR showed Aldrich shouting racist slurs while disembarking a plane at a Denver airport in June. Aldrich's neighbor Xavier Kraus, who said the two had been friends, told The Daily Beast that Aldrich frequently used a common anti-gay slur.

Kraus told NBC News that the FBI had questioned him about a website that, according to Kraus, Aldrich created. The site, which was recently taken down, was branded as a free-speech forum, but an archived version from December 11 shows that users favored certain kinds of speech — frequently posting racist and homophobic memes and calling for violence. A video featured on the home page glorifies other mass shootings, saying "anything other than mass eradication is a waste of time."

This website linked out to a "brother site," which, in an archived version from May 2022, features videos of the 2022 mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and the 2019 mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, which are among the most horrific acts of mass racial violence in recent years.

This second site was later updated. All the previous content was taken down and four videos labeled "streamtest" were posted just minutes before the police say Aldrich entered Club Q. One video shows the interior of a Toyota vehicle at 11:44 p.m., according to a dashboard clock. The police have said Aldrich drove a Toyota Highlander to Club Q; the first 911 call reporting gunfire came in at 11:56 p.m.

"It looks like he was preparing to stream it," wrote one poster to the extremist website Kiwi Farms. "Maybe he was a Christchurch copycat."

The hate rhetoric, the paranoid relationship to law enforcement, the apparent obsession with live streamed mass attacks all indicate that Aldrich may have been spurred to violence through active participation in a culture of online extremism. Experts call the killings that result stochastic, or "scripted," violence, because perpetrators are acting in response to demonizing rhetoric rather than to the command-and-control structure of a radical militia or extremist cell.

Extremists and hate-mongers on television and social media are "essentially creating a boogeyman and then unleashing forces on that boogeyman," Greenesmith said. Then they say, "Well, I didn't think this would happen," Greenesmith said. "The lack of specificity is the point."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfyZB_0jydu7I300
Leia-jhene Seals mourns the Club Q dead at a November 20 vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Seals was performing at Club Q when the shooter entered the nightclub.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It seems unlikely that anyone with a platform in 2022 could fail to see that such rhetoric risked being heard by the angry and unhinged as a call to action. Yet no one ordered a violent attack on Club Q, so those who trafficked in anti-transgender rhetoric have absolved themselves of responsibility.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, for example, whose congressional district is to the south and west of Colorado Springs and who was endorsed by the Family Research Council, has repeatedly described providing gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children as "grooming them" for sexual abuse. But she refused to take responsibility for the impact of her anti-transgender statements in the wake of the Club Q shooting.

"It's absolutely disgusting to try to blame this on me and try to say that I've had bad rhetoric about the LGBT community," Boebert told a Colorado radio program . "That is completely false."

Just weeks later, Boebert was back on Twitter mocking chosen pronouns and gender identities. Boebert didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

'If we flee, they win'

At Club Q, the cruelty of that rhetoric is painfully real. A community memorial now decorates the low-slung building. Photos of the five people who were killed hang across its stone facade: Daniel Aston, 28, a Club Q bartender, performer, and self-proclaimed "master of silly business"; Derrick Rump, 38, whose warmth behind the bar, regulars said, "made Club Q"; Kelly Loving, 40, described by friends as "authentic and unapologetic," and who, a witness said, shielded another patron from the shooter; Raymond Green Vance, 22, who was celebrating a birthday that night with his girlfriend and her family; and Ashley Paugh, 35, mother to an 11-year-old daughter, who came to Club Q that night with a friend. The pavement around the club's entrance is piled high with flowers, candles, and notes of support.

Mourners drift in loose groups here, hugging, leaning on one another, or crying quietly. One brings a rainbow flag, another a poster with "teach your children love" in rainbow lettering. People from the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where a 2016 shooting left 49 dead, arrive to hang a black banner with messages of solidarity from survivors of that shooting and friends and family of those who were killed. "You deserved safety and I am so sorry this happened," one note reads.

"We refuse to disappear," reads another.

In front of Aston's photo, a mourner has left a can of Coors and a pack of American Spirit cigarettes. Beneath Loving's photo, a note card reads, "You were absolute magic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sauqu_0jydu7I300
Protesters spray painted "Their blood is on your hands" across the entrance to Focus on the Family's Colorado Springs campus five days after the Club Q attack.

Courtesy of Colorado People's Press

Just days after the Club Q shooting, a sign outside Focus on the Family's headquarters was graffitied in black spray paint. "Their blood is on your hands," it read. "Five lives taken."

Focus on the Family didn't respond to queries from Insider. But Jim Daly, the organization's president, issued a statement on November 25. "We recognize the community is hurting in the aftermath of the reckless and violent actions of a very disturbed individual," he said. "This is a time for prayer, grieving and healing, not vandalism and the spreading of hate."

In the days that followed, Focus on the Family was again publishing blog posts accusing transgender people of "gender madness" and distorting "God's clear, intended design."

Michelle Harding hoped the church that exiled her after she came out as transgender would say a prayer for the victims the day after the shooting. She learned Sunday's sermon didn't mention the tragedy at all.

Less than two weeks later, she joined her regular transgender support group, the Prismatic Project, which still gathers in one of the city's few LGBTQ-friendly bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZekH_0jydu7I300
Michelle Harding, Hayden M., and Kassandra Ellis at a Colorado Springs community center

Amanda López for Insider

The bar, often packed and boisterous, has been closed intermittently since the shooting and is nearly empty at 8 p.m. on a weeknight. Blue lights whirl across an empty dance floor to a soundtrack of Madonna and Lady Gaga as members of the support group cluster over a table in the back. Their eyes flick nervously toward the doors. They're anxious about being targeted for another attack, but they're here because their community — their chosen family — is everything.

Lucas, a transgender man, and others requested that Insider withhold their last names, fearing they could be targeted for harassment. Lucas says he feels so raw now that he startles at loud noises. "It's infuriating," he says. "It's not safe anywhere."

Lucas is among several in the group who have only recently transitioned. They are enraged that after surviving so much daily abuse, they now have to absorb the blow of this deadly attack. "I shouldn't have to fight so hard to be who I am," says Kassandra Ellis, who waited 30 long years to be herself.

Hayden M. is livid. He belonged to a church for 20 years, but he says that anyone who uses their Christian faith to degrade others "can go back under a rock."

Erin senses a new solidarity within the city's transgender community. "The shooting was a tragedy, but it strengthened their enemy," she says. "We still want to come together — come together despite adversity."

"If we flee, they win," Lucas responds.

When asked if she feels afraid in the wake of the shooting, Harding coolly unbuckles a 3-inch hunting blade from a leather pouch on her belt and lays it on the table. "I would never use it," she says, "except to protect myself and them."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 38

Wynn Wynn
3d ago

Really, look up. I'm not against anyone....but all choices in life matter. I personally would defend anyone around me being treated poorly. That's a fact I've done many times!

Reply(1)
5
Daniel Lombardo
3d ago

Whoever wrote this clearly has never even visited the Springs. What a LOSER! Go bash ur own town!

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Studio NYL Opens Office in Colorado Springs

Studio NYL, a leading Denver-based structural engineering and façade design firm, recently opened its third Colorado office at 532 North Tejon Colorado Springs. “Studio NYL has been working on projects and collaborating with architects in Colorado Springs since our first year in business. We recognized that being physically closer to our clients not only enhances the design process, it fuels our collaborative nature and enables us to do our best work,” said Julian Lineham, PE, co-founder and principal of Studio NYL. “Our new Colorado Springs office will provide a much higher level of access to our team, which will allow us to serve our clients and projects more efficiently. Even the most humble projects need great structural design to reach their highest potential.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Musician almost missed NYE performance due to Southwest Airlines

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – The Southwest Airlines flight cancellation mayhem during the last week of December caught one unlucky musician making his way to Colorado Springs. This passenger ended up embarking on a long journey in order to perform on New Year’s Eve at the Night of Magnificence celebration. At one point, Southwest Airlines canceled over […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday. Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs group celebrates 100th year of mountaintop fireworks display

Coloradans are a little different. "We love the outdoors. We love challenging ourselves against nature," attested Matt Mayberry, Director of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum. It seems to be a timeless value for the people who call this place home. At least, it's one that stretches back 100 years to a time that wasn't too different from our own."The World War is behind us, the Spanish Flu pandemic is behind us," Mayberry said. "There's a need for kind of a rebirth."  Set against this backdrop were two brothers from Colorado Springs, Fred and Ed Morath. They were mountaineers in 1922 with plenty...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County

Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Remembering Pueblo band teacher, Tyler West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday evening, Dec. 30, a memorial ceremony was held at the Seton building gymnasium for Tyler West – a teacher at Pueblo South High School who was killed on Dec. 22. During the ceremony, family members and faculty shared the great impact Tyler had on them. One of the first speakers […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSP requesting public assistance in fatal hit and run

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash. According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
southarkansassun.com

Man Killed Roommate With Arrow, Broke Into Colorado Prison To Surrender

Carlos Trejo allegedly shot and killed his roommate with an arrow, then broke into a prison in Colorado to surrender. Authorities believed Trejo was hallucinating during his encounter with the victim, says True Crime Daily. On December 18 at around 1:23 a.m., a lieutenant from Colorado Springs Police Department discovered...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSFD investigating structure fire on South 9th Street

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. At approximately 2:30 a.m., CSFD responded to a structure fire on 408 South 9th Street near I-25 and West Cimarron Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Insider

Insider

728K+
Followers
39K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy