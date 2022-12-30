Sen. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood to become the first openly gay minority leader of Ohio Senate

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO