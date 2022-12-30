End of year sports: Area programs see remarkable success on state level in 2022

There were no shortage of storylines in the Jefferson County area sports scene in 2022.

Athletes and teams made their marks for years to come and chalked their local communities full of positive memories.

Here are the top 10 Jefferson County sports stories from 2022:

1) Fort girls win state title in 3,200 relay

LA CROSSE — Fort Atkinson seniors Laurel Miller and Sophie Chapman endured two hot and harrowing 800 meter legs, then settled in to watch the fun as freshman Mary Worden and senior Jada Dorn went to work.

Miller and Chapman ran 2 minute, 27 second splits as the Blackhawks were at the back of the battle for a top six medal. Worden threw down a 2:17.10 split and passed four runners, and Zorn overtook the remaining runners in front of her with a 2:18.68 split as Fort Atkinson captured a Division 1 state title in the 3,200 relay in a school record time of 9 minutes. 30.31 seconds at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday, June 3.

The Blackhawks entered the meet as the second seed after winning the Sun Prairie sectional in a school record time of 9:36. They didn’t come to the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex looking to settle for silver.

Miller was in a tight battle for sixth when she handed the baton to Chapman.

Zorn moved into the lead during the first lap and never gave it up.

Dani Ebben won a pair of gold medals in state wheelchair events each year from 2011-13. Fort’s relay now joins her in the program history books as the only first-place winners at state. Mariah Erdman's second-place showing in the hurdles in 2003 was the previous best finish in non-wheelchair events at state in head coach Dennis Schwedrsky's two-plus decade tenure.

2) Jefferson softball reaches state in consecutive seasons, places 2nd

MADISON — The Eagles entered extra innings riding a wave of momentum after senior Aidyn Messmann’s game-tying home run in the seventh.

The Irish quickly turned the tables, scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth en route to winning their first-ever state title.

Freedom edged the Jefferson softball team 5-4 to win the WIAA Division 2 state championship on a rainy afternoon at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus Saturday, June 11.

The Eagles had their eyes set on the gold trophy but had to settle for the silver one after a rollercoaster game.

Jefferson entered the bottom of the seventh in do-or-die mode, trailing 4-3. Messmann — the team’s No. 3 hitter who has been an absolute dynamo especially in the second half of the season — dug in in the seventh having struck out four times while only recording one hit in her first six state tournament at-bats.

Messmann turned on a 1-0 offering from Naleyah Bork and sent it just over the left-field wall, a hit that will forever be remembered in program lore.

Freshman Breleigh Mengel doubled down the right field line next. With one away, freshman Hildie Dempsey hit a liner that Freedom left fielder Marlee Smith just snagged before it clipped the grass. Bork then recorded a strikeout to force extras.

In the top of the eighth, Bork helped her own cause with a leadoff single to right. Bork’s courtesy runner Carrington Klug moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Sadie Jarmolowicz. Kierstin Kriewaldt then entered the batter's box and on a 2-2 pitch, drove a grounder through the left side of the infield to score Klug without a close play at the plate. The Irish thought they had doubled their lead when Annabel Bartoszek reached on Serdynski’s throwing error, allowing Kriewaldt to score on the play. On appeal, it was deemed Kriewaldt missed third base and when Jefferson touched the bag, she was ruled out. Rylie Murphy then grounded out to end the frame.

Jefferson, which finished the year 26-3, went 1-2-3 versus Bork in the eighth, coming up a whisker shy of their ultimate goal.

“I told our team after the game to think about how you guys came together this season and what you’ve accomplished,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “I know it’s not what we wanted, but we brought home second place and some hardware.

“We put Jefferson softball on the map. Hang your heads high, don’t hang them low. You guys had amazing accomplishments, it was just a tough loss today. Don’t forget what you did and how you came together as a team. I told them I was proud as heck of them.”

3) Jefferson baseball reaches back-to-back state title games

GRAND CHUTE — The stage was set for something truly special and remarkable as the Jefferson Eagles and Denmark Vikings met in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute for the second time in as many years on Thursday, June 16.

The Eagles had been waiting an entire year for it, and when they heard that Denmark overcame a late deficit over Pewaukee in their semifinal to make the rematch possible, Jefferson could not be happier.

The title match would pit Redemption Arc against Cinderella Story, but there could only be one victor, and to the dismay of the Eagles, the Vikings were able to seal the deal in the bottom of seventh for a 6-5 victory.

It was a topsy-turvy affair for both teams, full of clutch plays, momentum changing moments and mental miscues. The Vikings got on board first, picking up two runs in the bottom of the first and second innings before Butina absolutely crushed a home run, his first of the season, deep into center field that sent Tyler Fredrick home and made it 2-2 in the top of the third.

But the Vikings refused to go away. Senior outfielder Hayden Konkol hit a triple and then made his way home on a Rheis Johnson grounder to put the Vikings back up, 3-2.

The Eagles quickly answered in the top of the fourth, thanks to runs from Andrew Altermatt and Drew Peterson that made it 4-3, and gave Jefferson its first lead of the game. It would not last for long.

The Vikings put up their own two running inning in the bottom of the fifth, and things looked grim before an Aiden Devine double sent Aiden Behm home to make it 5-5 late in the game.

Ardent fan support from both sides buoyed the players’ spirits, and senior shortstop Louis Serrano made a pair of big plays that led to two Denmark outs to keep Jefferson’s title hopes alive heading into the seventh. This was something missing from last year, when Serrano was unable to finish due to injury.

The gold ball was nearly in Jefferson’s grasp, but the game came down to just a handful of errors. The Vikings held the Eagles scoreless in the top of the seventh, and then found the gaps in their defense to allow a Konkol double to send Abe Kapinos home for the Vikings second straight state title — and Jefferson’s second silver ball.

4) UW-Whitewater women's basketball team reaches national title game

PITTSBURGH — It was a dream to get there. Almost all the way there.

And when freshman guard Kacie Carollo sank a 3-point basket to open the fourth quarter on the afternoon of Saturday, March 19, it brought her UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team within three points of Hope College in the NCAA Division III championship game.

But then came the nightmare.

Hope’s long, lanky, swift defenders caused problem after problem for the Warhawks during a pivotal six-minute stretch, as Hope went on a 13-0 scoring run at what was the worst possible moment for the Warhawks.

From there, the second-ranked Flying Dutchmen held on for a 71-58 victory over the 12th-ranked Warhawks at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Hope won the third national championship in program history and its first since 2006, the first won by current coach Brian Morehouse.

“They did a great job of pressuring us and getting us out of what we like to do,” said Warhawks coach Keri Carollo, whose team finished 28-5 and advanced to the championship game for the second time in program history, finishing as runner-up both times.

What the Warhawks would have liked to have done in that fourth quarter, more than anything, was score. But Hope wouldn’t allow it—holding the Warhawks scoreless for a span of 6 minutes, 5 seconds to turn a 56-53 lead with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left into a 69-53 lead with 2:58 to play.

5) Jefferson's Johnson wins state discus title; Hottinger, Gotto also medal

LA CROSSE — Jefferson athletes competing at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships medaled across the board.

Junior Ayianna Johnson won the Division 2 state title in the girls discus on Saturday, June 4. Her throw of 146 feet, 7 inches was the farthest throw of all divisions.

Johnson began the day with an underwhelming throw of 102-0 and took some good-natured ribbing for it.

She quickly picked up her game with throws of 116-0 and 125-11 to get into the finals. She hit the winning throw on her second to last attempt. Her final throw of 142-0 would also have won the title. Freedom senior Megan Alexander was second with a 135-10.

Senior Nicholas Hottinger concluded an epic senior season with two second place medals in the Division 2 boys hurdle events.

He placed second in the 110 high hurdle finals in 15.25 seconds after putting down a 15.11 time in the trials on Friday. Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth repeated as state champion with a 14.90.

The same story played out in the 300 hurdles. This time, Hottinger ran the third fastest trials time at 40.13, then moved up to second place in the finals with a 40.21. Heyroth also repeated as champion in this event with a winning time of 39.54.

Senior Brady Gotto, who played such a pivotal role in Jefferson’s co-state championship with Lodi in 2021, closed out his decorated career with two more sprint medals.

Gotto earned the sixth seed with a time of 11.0 in Friday’s 100 meter dash trials, then ran an 11.23 in the finals on Saturday to place fourth.

In the 200, Gotto ran a trials time of 22.15 and was seeded third entering the finals, where he ran a 22.39 to place fourth.

6) Lakeside Lutheran boys earn D2 state runner-up trophy in cross country

WISCONSIN RAPIDS—They came, they saw, they conquered nearly every team in sight, and then they testified.

“To God be the glory,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said after the Warrior boys earned the program’s first state trophy with a runner-up finish at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Whenever you’ve got a state championship, and you are in that top group, in order to finish in those top couple of teams, the margin, when you are looking at 30 points, it seems like a lot. It’s not. It’s not much. There’s so many bodies up there. For them to execute, in that way, in that fashion on this stage, was just awesome.”

The Warriors had hopes of improving on their tenth place finish a season ago by finishing first. Green Bay Notre had other ideas, taking control of the race early and capturing the Division 2 boys crown with 81 points.

Lakeside moved solidly into second place through two miles and held that position with a runner-up total of 115. Xavier was the next closest team with a 143 score.

Leading the way was junior Cameron Weiland (12th, 16 minutes, 39 seconds), who had the highest individual placing in school history and spent much of the race well inside the top-10 before fading a bit in the final kilometer.

Senior Arnold Rupnow (19th, 16:50) did an outstanding job once again by being aggressive in the middle stages of the race. He ran with junior Mark Garcia (23rd, 16:57) early on, as he has all season, before making his move.

7) Jefferson/Cambridge's Davis wins state title in 100-yard butterfly; EagleJays earn 6 state medals

WAUKESHA—What a night to be a Jefferson/Cambridge girls swimmer.

The EagleJays won their first ever state championship after junior Jordyn Davis took first in the 100-yard butterfly, they broke three school records and medaled in all six events at the 2022 WIAA Division 2 Girls Swim State Tournament held at Waukesha South High School on Friday, Nov. 11.

The night got off to a good start when Davis, junior Zoey Rank, senior Emma Riedl and senior Alex Ostopowicz broke a school record in the 200-yard medley relay event. The relay team finished in a time of one minute and 48.36 seconds, taking third overall to earn a medal.

Rank then continued the strong night for the EagleJays by taking fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:09.62.

Davis then gave the EagleJays their first ever state championship in an event with a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

The plan worked as Davis swam the first 50 yards in 26.79 seconds, trailing Paige Dekiep of Tomahawk only by .01 seconds. Davis overtook the lead by swimming the last 50 yards in 30.56 seconds, winning the event in 57.35 seconds and breaking the school record.

The strong night for the EagleJays continued with another trip to the medal podium for Davis, Rank, Riedl and Ostopowicz. The relay team would take sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:40.27.

Davis then broke the school’s 100-yard backstroke record with a sixth-place finish at 57.40 seconds. Rank capped off the night with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.32.

8) Fort's Evans claims second place at state championships in shot put; Zachgo also medals

Fort Atkinson senior Drew Evans threw a personal best 58 feet, 9 inches to place second in the shot put on Friday, June 3.

The UW football recruit came up with a two-foot PR with his second throw of flight competition, a 58-1 1/4. On his final flight throw, he hit the second place toss of 58-9 that stood up through the finals. Hortonville sophomore Ben Smith won the event with a 59-4.

“It was a little frustrating (early on),” Evans said. “I got a big shot throw early in the year, and then it kind of tailed off toward the middle of the year, but then I worked hard and got it back at the end.

“With throwing, it’s hard to get everything to connect. You just keep working. Coming in, I said I want to podium. It was awesome, a lot of great athletes. It’s fun watching shot put and everything here.”

Evans’ finish in the shot put is the highest for a Fort boy at the state meet since Brian Grandt won the high jump competition in 1985.

Senior Nolan Zachgo placed 13th in the 110 high hurdles in 15.42. He fared better in the 300 hurdles, where he made the finals with a trials time of 40.16, then won a sixth place medal in the finals with a time of 40.08.

9) Whitewater's Friend caps distinguished career with 3rd place finish at state wrestling meet

MADISON — As good as his offense has been, Whitewater senior Carter Friend’s defense provided the opening he needed to win the final match of his high school career.

Trailing 1-0 to Tomahawk’s Mason Evans in the second period of the 160-pound third place match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, Friend countered a hard shot from Evans and scored the go-ahead takedown with 11 seconds left. He padded the lead with a quick escape in the third period, then countered another shot attempt in the closing seconds of the match for a 5-2 victory.

The win on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26, allowed Friend, who posted a 42-6 record on the season, to improve upon a fourth place showing at state in 2021.

10) Jefferson's Niebler, Dehnert 4th at state tennis tournament

MADISON -- A pair of talented players on opposite ends of their career teamed up late in the season with the desire to make a name for themselves in the postseason.

When all was said and done, the competitors donned medals around their neck.

Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler and freshman Madeline Dehnert placed fourth in doubles competition at the WIAA Division 2 Individual Tennis State Championship at Nielsen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Eagle duo opened play Thursday, Oct. 13, with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over The Prairie School's Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez. The pair only got better from there, earning two victories on Friday, Oct. 14, to reach the semifinals. Niebler and Dehnert topped Regis' Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zaveleta 6-2, 6-2 before eking out a gutsy 6-7 (6), 6-2, 13-11 win over Lexi Kass and Laurette Blanchard, who were seeded second, from Brookfield Academy.

Niebler and Dehnert, the tournament's seventh seed, entered semifinal play with a 15-0 record on the season. Jefferson's pair fell 7-5, 7-5 to East Troy's Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf to land in the third place match, where they lost 6-2, 6-3 to Isabel Werner and Mia Darr from University School of Milwaukee.

Niebler and Dehnert are the first players from Jefferson to medal at state in 15 years.

The quarterfinal match versus Brookfield Academy could have swung the other direction any number of times. Brookfield had match point on five occasions. Every time, Niebler and Dehnert fought back and eventually won three consecutive points to punch their semifinal ticket.