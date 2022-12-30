Read full article on original website
The Truth About Temu, the Most Downloaded New App in America
Temu is the most downloaded new app in America. But it's also starting to develop a reputation for undelivered packages, mysterious charges, and incorrect orders.
Digiday
Media Buying Briefing: Where media agencies will focus their energies this year
This year, 2023, might offer the murkiest start to a year in recent memory — it’s simply unclear where the brand marketing ecosystem (and all its participants) will end up financially, even though we know it’s not starting from a great place. Clients of media agencies remain...
Retail Tech: Container XChange Debuts Insights Platform, Cala Launches Fashion Cost Calculator
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Freight/Logistics Container XChange Container logistics platform Container XChange has launched XChange Insights, a data-based tool for container traders, freight forwarders, shippers and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs). The product is designed to provide real-time transparency and visibility into container prices for leasing and trading across 130 global locations, with the company planning to extensively expand to more locations in the year 2023. To understand the market pain points better, Container XChange polled more than 250 container traders, freight forwarders and NVOCCs, finding that more than half (57 percent) of...
Customers Accuse Sage of Forcing Them Into Expensive Subscriptions
Customers say accounting and payroll company Sage has pushed them to accept costly subscription packages. That’s according to a report Friday (Dec. 30) by the Financial Times (FT), in which a number of U.K. businesses say Sage has pushed them to sign up for more expensive subscriptions or risk losing access to their accounting software packages.
Woonsocket Call
Freename launches the first WHOIS for Web3 Domains
The WHOIS for Web3 Domains and TLDs. Freename has launched the Web3 WHOIS: a unique domain explorer vertical in Web3. It queries wallets, domains and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry. It’s the only place where users can find the domains behind any wallet’s address and find the wallet addresses behind any minted domains. The Web3 domain space is growing, but it needs to be easier to see which domains and top-level domains (TLDs) are available and who are the owners behind them. Web3 WHOIS is the twin of WHOIS in Web2, the tool used to look up information about domain and IP owners and check dozens of other statistics: users can get all the data about a domain and everything associated with that domain at any time with a single search.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
studyfinds.org
Best VPN Services: Top 5 Virtual Private Networks Recommended by Cybersecurity Experts
Do you know what a VPN is? VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network, which extends a private network across a public network. Users who utilize a VPN can send or receive encrypted data across public networks securely as if they were connected directly to a private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and makes sure your connection and identity are secure, even on public wifi or networks. The best VPN service has critical features such as multiple server locations, a no-log policy, and the flexibility of mobile options.
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
Apple tells millions of iPhone owners how to ‘fix’ broken app after user complaints
APPLE has been forced to issue iPhone owners special advice on how to get around an issue with one of the company's popular apps. Just before Christmas, users started complaining about problems with the Home app which is used to control smart devices. The firm recently introduced a new Home...
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
EU Digital Wallets Want to Be More Than a Way to Pay
EU digital wallets are looking to be more than just payment apps. According to Markus Kilb, CEO at Swiss mobile wallet provider TWINT, the next frontier in digital wallet use needs to move beyond payments to enhancing the value proposition with a range of features aimed at making consumers’ everyday lives easier.
The Netherlands Overtakes Spain In Mobile Wallet Usage
New PYMNTS data shows that mobile wallet usage in the Netherlands has pulled ahead of Spain. According to the latest Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,” a PYMNTS and Stripe collaboration, 13.6% of Dutch consumers paid for their most recent in-store purchase with a mobile payment in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.
fintechmagazine.com
How biometric payments are tackling financial exclusion
Catharina Eklof, CCO at IDEX Biometrics, explains how the technology could replace hard-to-remember PIN numbers and passcodes, boosting financial inclusion. We are moving closer to a cashless society: globally, contactless payment transaction values are set to surpass US$10tn by 2027. Ease, convenience, security and inclusion have accelerated the transition away from cash. However, many of today’s current payment solutions are leaving entire cross sections of society behind – including the most vulnerable, underserved and unbanked populations.
India's 'untouchable' women face discrimination even in schemes meant to help them
Seema and her husband did quite well when they first opened a samosa stall in the local market of a town in Bihar state, northeastern India. But then other vendors found out who Seema was. They yelled at her customers for buying her samosas. They threatened her husband for “polluting” the market by selling food prepared by her. She put up with it for months before giving up. What had Seema done wrong? She had been born a Dalit, a member of the “untouchables”, the lowest group in India’s ancient and now officially obsolete caste system. Seema didn’t look, talk or behave...
The Top Four Ways Restaurant Aggregators Evolved in 2022
Despite the economic challenges restaurant aggregators faced in 2022, the year nonetheless yielded many innovations. Aggregators expanded into new categories, new methods of fulfillment and more. They Honed Their Delivery Subscriptions. Perhaps above all else for these delivery marketplaces, 2022 was the year that their subscriptions really caught on. Grubhub...
OpenSea CEO: Future of NFTs is Rosy Despite Crypto Winter
The head of NFT marketplace OpenSea is trying to distance his company’s products from cryptocurrencies. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) published Thursday (Dec. 29), Devin Finzer, OpenSea's chief executive, cautioned regulators in their approach to his industry. “It is really important that regulators and government officials...
financefeeds.com
Smartpay launches consumer finance service in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, a digital consumer finance service in Japan that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan, Smartpay Bank Direct delivers convenience and security for the consumer by using Japan’s open...
