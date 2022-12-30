The WHOIS for Web3 Domains and TLDs. Freename has launched the Web3 WHOIS: a unique domain explorer vertical in Web3. It queries wallets, domains and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry. It’s the only place where users can find the domains behind any wallet’s address and find the wallet addresses behind any minted domains. The Web3 domain space is growing, but it needs to be easier to see which domains and top-level domains (TLDs) are available and who are the owners behind them. Web3 WHOIS is the twin of WHOIS in Web2, the tool used to look up information about domain and IP owners and check dozens of other statistics: users can get all the data about a domain and everything associated with that domain at any time with a single search.

