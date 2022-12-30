ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Australia fast-track spin plans for Sydney Test as world championship and India battle loom

Australia have put a focus on over rates in a desperate bid to ensure a berth in the world Test championship final is not taken away from them for a second straight time. A win against South Africa at the SCG this week will give them enough points to wrap up a spot in June’s decider, making Australia the first team to qualify. The perfect home summer in Test cricket would also ensure Australia do not travel to India needing results to ensure qualification.
The Guardian

Million yen per child to leave Tokyo – Japan’s offer to families

Japan’s government is offering ¥1m ($7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo, in an attempt to reverse population decline in the regions. The incentive – a dramatic rise from the previous relocation fee of ¥300,000 – will be introduced in April, according to Japanese media reports, as part of an official push to breathe life into declining towns and villages.

