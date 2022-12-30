Australia have put a focus on over rates in a desperate bid to ensure a berth in the world Test championship final is not taken away from them for a second straight time. A win against South Africa at the SCG this week will give them enough points to wrap up a spot in June’s decider, making Australia the first team to qualify. The perfect home summer in Test cricket would also ensure Australia do not travel to India needing results to ensure qualification.

