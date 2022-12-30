Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR
The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
kwhi.com
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
kwhi.com
BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT
A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
KBTX.com
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
kwhi.com
OFF-DUTY BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER, TWO OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN FATAL CRASH
A Brenham police officer is in critical condition after a fatal, off-duty collision on New Year’s Eve. Officer Michael Alston was one of three people who were hospitalized after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on FM 60, approximately four miles west of Snook. According to DPS,...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
kwhi.com
LOOKING BACK: KWHI’S TOP STORIES OF 2022
As the chapter of 2022 concludes and 2023's story begins, KWHI is revisiting some of the biggest moments of the past year. Our list of top stories is based on how much interest they received online and how long their storylines played out through the year. Here are, in no...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER ZONING AMENDMENT FOR PREMIER METAL BUYERS
The Brenham City Council will review a rezoning request from a local business at its meeting Thursday, its first meeting of 2023. The request comes from Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers, who wishes to change the zoning at 1150 Dixie Road from Local Business Residential Mixed Use to Industrial Use. The land tract in question is a 3.77-acre portion of 6.9 acres on the east side of Dixie Road, south of Confederate Lane and neighboring the business property of Premier Metal Buyers at 1555 Highway 36 North.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER RATE CHANGE FOR SPRING CLEANUP DAYS
A change to the rate paid for the annual spring cleanup event will lead a brief agenda for Washington County Commissioners to open 2023. The adjustment to be voted on by commissioners regards the rate that the county pays to Brannon Industrial Group to provide all labor during the county days of the event.
East Texas News
Two killed in early morning crash
TRINITY — The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 94 in Trinity that occurred Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:06 a.m., a 1999 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on 94. Reports indicate the driver was traveling at a...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 16, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Comments / 0