The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.

