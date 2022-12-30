ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Christopher
3d ago

I believe western nations should let Russia an china live without any trade with the west see how long they last. With any country that joins them so be it. Ukraine should send agents to blow up that pipeline in a lot of places every time they get it flowing again. Must be a long pipe line.

Ryan Welsh
4d ago

Meanwhile they're still in an oil and gas export deficit. 243 million cars in China vs. 250 million for Europe and 272 million in the US, 26 mil. for Canada and 20 mil. for Australia. All of which stopped buying Russian oil.

dotthis71
3d ago

Big deal last year Europe bought 155 BCM of gas so don't talk like 14 BCM to China is some difference maker. Just Putin talking about this like they are doing well speaks of how well they are not doing.

