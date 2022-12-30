ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.  Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.  Roberts…
Variety

Remembering Gangsta Boo as a Friend and Fellow Rapper Who Deserved Her Flowers

The most gangsta thing Gangsta Boo could do was ask for help. Lola Mitchell, who died on January 1 at age 43, was my friend. We met in 2012 at a show when she approached me and said, “Who you?” That interaction with Boo sparked 10 years of collaborations — songs, shows and hours of conversations and advice on everything from music to relationships. We both loved the hustle and both had addictions. That is what drew me to her. I had been aware of Gangsta Boo’s influence even before hearing her music. Trap music was all the rage and “Where Dem Dollas At” was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy