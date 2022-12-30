House committee releases former President Donald Trump's raw tax returns

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Running against the clock before Republicans take over the House next week, the Democratic-controlled Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump 's tax returns Friday morning.

The House Ways and Means Committee released former President Donald Trump's raw tax returns on Friday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

"Today the committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS's mandatory audit program under the prior administration," the committee wrote on Twitter .

The release includes six years of Trump's personal returns and some of his business returns, which will be placed into the Congressional Record.

The committee, on a party-line vote, agreed to release the returns that had been sought after since Trump was president and only recently cleared by the Supreme Court . Republicans are expected to end such investigations into Trump when they take command of the body.

The committee's audit program was important to Democrats to probe suspicions about Trump's taxes after he bucked the norm and refused to release his returns as a candidate and while in office.

The House committee had revealed that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Trump's tax filings during his first two years in office despite a policy that requires sitting presidents to be audited.

A partial release last week revealed that Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The report said that Trump's companies often paid little or nothing in federal income taxes from 2015 to 2020 despite reporting millions in earnings. Trump routinely slashed his tax bill by claiming steep business losses that offset that income.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com