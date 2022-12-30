PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the holiday season, many of us are no strangers to overindulgence. That can lead to feelings of fullness and bloating and if you aren't feeling like your usual self, you're not alone. The holiday candy, cookies, sweets, and other big meals are difficult to resist and it can leave your belly feeling out of sorts. However, if that applies to you, you can start by cutting out the sugary treats, and focusing on more lean proteins, fruits and vegetables. There's also another key component: hydration! "Water is going to hydrate our cells and particularly I think people forget about having water electrolytes in them: sodium, potassium, magnesium, and those are very important," said wellness coach Joey Thurman.Along with staying hydrated, movement is also very important to leave that bloating behind. That doesn't mean becoming a gym rat, at least not right away, it just means walking, stretching, and activities such as yoga. "You're getting your blood to your muscle tissues that's going to deliver nutrients to that," Thurman said. "That's also going to help your digestive system. It's a prokinetic so digesting that food and helping to push that through."Lastly, be mindful of what you're eating. It could help you eat less overall.

