Shape Magazine

CBS Pittsburgh

Fighting back the holiday indulgences: Simple ways to start the new year healthy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the holiday season, many of us are no strangers to overindulgence. That can lead to feelings of fullness and bloating and if you aren't feeling like your usual self, you're not alone. The holiday candy, cookies, sweets, and other big meals are difficult to resist and it can leave your belly feeling out of sorts. However, if that applies to you, you can start by cutting out the sugary treats, and focusing on more lean proteins, fruits and vegetables. There's also another key component: hydration! "Water is going to hydrate our cells and particularly I think people forget about having water electrolytes in them: sodium, potassium, magnesium, and those are very important," said wellness coach Joey Thurman.Along with staying hydrated, movement is also very important to leave that bloating behind. That doesn't mean becoming a gym rat, at least not right away, it just means walking, stretching, and activities such as yoga. "You're getting your blood to your muscle tissues that's going to deliver nutrients to that," Thurman said. "That's also going to help your digestive system. It's a prokinetic so digesting that food and helping to push that through."Lastly, be mindful of what you're eating. It could help you eat less overall. 
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
shefinds

How To Improve Balance: 10 Exercises To Try Out

Losing your balance and taking a tumble every now and then is only natural. It happens to the best of us! However, as you age and the muscles you use to stand naturally weaken (along with your vision), your risk of falling and injuring yourself due to a loss of balance becomes greater–which is why it’s so important to take measures to strengthen those muscles and keep your balance in good shape.
KTEN.com

How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
boxrox.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively in 2023 (Gone in 4 Steps)

Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
boxrox.com

How Long Should You Diet to Get a Six Pack? (Avoid this Mistake)

So, how long should you diet to get a sick pack? Jeremy Ethier explains. “How long does it take to get six pack abs? This is one of the questions I’ve always wondered when I first started training seriously, because for many of us, getting well-defined six pack abs is the ultimate goal. But the answer to just how long until your abs show is that it depends.”
EatingWell

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy

Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
Fortune

The health benefits of standing vs. sitting: how much you should stand in a day and why

If you’ve ever been nudged by your Apple Watch to stand up after sitting for too long, then chances are you already know standing is important. But you may not know why or how much standing is “enough.” According to Christopher Travers, an exercise physiologist, an exercise physiologist out of Cleveland Clinic Sports Health in Cleveland, Ohio, standing for about three hours per day can help us live longer.
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

