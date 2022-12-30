ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

USI’s Late Rally Not Enough At EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball fought hard but it was not enough as it fell at Eastern Illinois University, 91-80, Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois. The Eagles go to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the OVC, while the Panthers are 6-9, 2-0 OVC. USI...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

THUNDERBOLTS END 2022 WITH 5-1 WIN OVER PEORIA

Evansville, In.: In a role reversal following the 5-1 loss in Peoria on Friday, the Thunderbolts reversed course, dominating the Rivermen and defeating them 5-1 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, January 7th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

THUNDERBOLTS EDGED 5-1 BY RIVERMEN

Evansville, In.: Despite a very competitive pace of play by the Thunderbolts against the Rivermen on the road, the Peoria managed to catch most of the breaks, defeating the Thunderbolts 5-1 on Friday night in Peoria. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, December 31st against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN

For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000. They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000. We shared some history on the building...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023

I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
OWENSBORO, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Amber Mattingly

Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy