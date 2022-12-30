Read full article on original website
USI’s Late Rally Not Enough At EIU
CHARLESTON, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball fought hard but it was not enough as it fell at Eastern Illinois University, 91-80, Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois. The Eagles go to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the OVC, while the Panthers are 6-9, 2-0 OVC. USI...
THUNDERBOLTS END 2022 WITH 5-1 WIN OVER PEORIA
Evansville, In.: In a role reversal following the 5-1 loss in Peoria on Friday, the Thunderbolts reversed course, dominating the Rivermen and defeating them 5-1 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, January 7th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Watch Evansville vs. Murray State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Murray State 7-6; Evansville 4-10 The Evansville Aces are 3-1 against the Murray State Racers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Aces and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ford Center.
THUNDERBOLTS EDGED 5-1 BY RIVERMEN
Evansville, In.: Despite a very competitive pace of play by the Thunderbolts against the Rivermen on the road, the Peoria managed to catch most of the breaks, defeating the Thunderbolts 5-1 on Friday night in Peoria. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, December 31st against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heads home
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. The Lady Rockets were supposed to fly out on Monday, Dec. 26 to play the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando, Florida, but a flight […]
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Evansville Airport to make improvements
Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero Inc. are in for some new developments.
Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000. They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000. We shared some history on the building...
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023
I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
