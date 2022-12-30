ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Kohr Explores: The Studio NW offers kids, teens acting classes

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Do you have an aspiring actor or filmmaker at home?

Acting for Kids and Teens classes get your kids off the couch during their holiday breaks and get them in front of the camera — making their own film.

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Kohr Harlan checked out The Studio NW and their program for young rising stars.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.

