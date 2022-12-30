Kohr Explores: The Studio NW offers kids, teens acting classes
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Do you have an aspiring actor or filmmaker at home?
Acting for Kids and Teens classes get your kids off the couch during their holiday breaks and get them in front of the camera — making their own film.
Kohr Harlan checked out The Studio NW and their program for young rising stars.
