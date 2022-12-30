Read full article on original website
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals
“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
I'm a lifelong Disney World annual passholder who grew up 2 miles away from the parks. Here are 12 things I love to do there.
I've been visiting the Orlando theme parks my whole life with a Florida-resident annual pass, and there are things I see, do, and eat every visit.
WDW News Today
‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Disney-Cast Member Union Negotiations to Resume in January, Disneyland Website Adds Courtesy Advisory, & More: Daily Recap (12/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 26, 2022.
KXAN
5 people you didn’t know were Texans
(NEXSTAR) — What do ya’ll think? You may think you always know a Texan right off the bat but here are a few high-profile people you may not know have Texas ties. All information is according to Britannica unless otherwise cited. Renée Zellweger. Born Renée Kathleen Zellweger...
Stylish + Romantic Engagement Session At The Ringling Museum
For all the singles who are still looking for “The One,” going on a destination vacation with friends might just be the best choice ever!. Teaka and Maitland are perfect examples of featured couples that have found love unexpectedly in paradise! After meeting in The Bahamas and long-distance dating, the two eventually agreed that marriage was in their future. With photographer Omaria McCrae giving us all a sneak peek into the stylish life of this fearless couple, we got a chance to go behind the scenes at the gorgeous Ringling Musem of Art to see how Teaka and Maitland showed off their romantic “Black In Love” engagement session.
WDW News Today
Report Finds 18% of Disney Park Guests Have Racked Up Debt to Vacation at Walt Disney World
A recent study conducted by LendingTree has found that nearly one in five Disney Park guests have racked up debt in order to afford a visit to one of the parks, but 71% say they don’t regret the decision to visit Walt Disney World. According to a LendingTree survey...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
AOL Corp
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Disney adds ‘courtesy’ section to park websites in hopes of improving visitor behavior
Disneyland and Disney World have added “courtesy” sections to their websites apparently in response to an increase in fights at the theme parks.
Reaction: My Family Tries United Polaris (Business Class)
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
WDW News Today
Scrims Up Around Pirates of the Caribbean Courtyard at Magic Kingdom
For those in the know, there’s a small courtyard right off the queue of Pirates of the Caribbean which can serve as a quiet space even on the most crowded days, as it has little else to do and serves mostly as a nice added touch for the area’s theming. But those who love this little haven may have to wait a bit before visiting again, as scrims are up along the Pirates of the Caribbean queue at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
Apple Watch Band, Boxer Shorts, and More New 2023 Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
With less than three days left until the New Year, 2023 themed merchandise is popping up all over Walt Disney World. Check out these new items we found today!. We found this new 2023 Apple Watch band at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. This band is compatible with Apple...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase Returns to Disneyland in March 2023
To the excitement of brides and grooms everywhere, Disney Weddings has announced that Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Showcase will return in spring 2023. The showcase will be held at the Disneyland Resort on March 4, 2023. Registration opens on January 6. This event offers couples the chance to tour...
“Set-Jetting” Will Dominate Travel in 2023, According to Expedia
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re planning your next vacation, it’s worth taking inspiration from some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Entertainment-focused tourism is on the rise, with many people seeking out the spots that were featured in their latest binge-watch.
Families go into debt to pay for trips to Disney
A recent survey found that one in five families admitted to taking on debt for a trip to Disney parks. However, most of those families said they didn’t regret it and that they plan to pay the debt off quickly.
Tips For Navigating Disney's Epcot Center
Tips For Planning a Trip to Disney's Epcot Center. There are many ways to plan your trip to Disney's Epcot Center. But there are some tips you should know to have the best possible experience. For example, do not forget to check out the extra magic hours. During these hours, the park is open until late at night, so you can spend the day enjoying the attractions without having to worry about having to rush to make it back to your hotel before the lights come on. Also, consider dining options and whether you want to take your stroller to get around.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Dates for your 2023 Diary
Now that 2023 is here, you’re probably writing in your new diary or filling in your new calendar, ready for the year ahead. Is your Walt Disney World countdown set too? A new year often makes an upcoming vacation seem real, as you can finally say you’re going on a Disney vacation this year.
disneybymark.com
Canadian Band Raffy Returning to Walt Disney World for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
The Canadian quartet Raffy is returning to Walt Disney World for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023. Raffy will be performing on the Mill Stage at the Canada Pavilion from January 14 through February 20, 2023. Raffy first appeared at EPCOT back in 2017 for the EPCOT International...
