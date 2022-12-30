ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell. Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal...

