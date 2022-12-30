ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell. Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal...
Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven't claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service.

