ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9Vc0_0jydq5Nl00

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.

Tate, a British-U.S. citizen who previously was banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech, was reportedly detained along with his brother Tristan in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said in a statement late that four suspects, including two British citizens and two Romanians, were arrested on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The agency, DIICOT, said the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited by group members and forced to perform pornographic acts intended to reap “important financial benefits.”

The statement didn’t name the Tate brothers. Photographs published by Romanian media outlets appeared to show Tate being led away in handcuffs by masked law enforcement officers.

DIICOT said it identified six people who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group, and that five homes were raided on Thursday. The suspects were detained for 24 hours.

On Friday, Andrew Tate, who is known to express various conspiratorial views, tweeted that “The Matrix sent their agents,” without elaborating.

Earlier this week, Tate posted a video on Twitter of a mountainous region of Romania, the Eastern European country where he is reported to have lived for the last five years.

Tate also was embroiled this week in a war of words with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after he tweeted a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti and bragged that he owned 33 cars.

Video footage from the police raid accompanying the anti-organized crime agency’s statement shows several blurred-out sports cars, wads of cash and a handgun.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV journalist, dies at 93: report

Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, ABC News reports. Walters joined the network in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. She would go on to co-host the investigative program “20/20,” and daytime television’s “The View.” Walters retired from TV journalism in 2014. Born in 1929, Walters’ […]
WGN News

Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior. Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
WGN News

5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
MENDOTA, IL
WGN News

Dozens of animals killed, buildings destroyed in massive Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. — A fire ripped through downtown Mendota, Illinois Thursday destroying several buildings. No injuries were reported but several animals from a pet store were killed. Jennifer Sibley and Tandra Cearns were in the process of combining their pet shops into a new storefront along Illinois Avenue.   They were preparing for a grand […]
MENDOTA, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight

CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man in critical condition after attack in Lakeview

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after police say he was beaten by three men on Chicago’s North Side. Police said the 40-year-old man was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood just after midnight when he was approached by three men. Police said those men […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

3 men shot in Wicker Park shooting overnight

CHICAGO — Three men were shot while walking in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to police, the men were walking in an alley at the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m. when they were approached by an unidentified man armed with a handgun. The man reportedly […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal […]
MOSCOW, ID
WGN News

WGN News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy