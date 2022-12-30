ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

PennLive.com

Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

WANTED HOMER CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM TROOPERS

A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
HOMER CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greensburg police seek suspect in burglary of local business

The City of Greensburg police department has released photos from video surveillance of a man they say burglarized a local business in the early morning of Jan. 1. They believe the suspect is a a white male who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The sweatshirt was turned inside out. The suspect was wearing “unique” tennis shoes that appear to be yellow and white.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for suspect in New Kensington bank robbery

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police are searching for whoever robbed a bank in New Kensington on Friday night. According to police, they were called to the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road just before 5:00 p.m. The suspect allegedly threatened the workers at the bank with a gun, but no weapon was ever seen. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA

