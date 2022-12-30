Read full article on original website
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
Police chief killed, another officer injured in Brackenridge shooting; suspect shot and killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed Monday afternoon, according to multiple Pennsylvania officials. A Tarentum officer was also shot and injured in Brackenridge following an hours-long search that crossed throughout Allegheny County. A suspect in the double shooting was shot and killed by...
Mercer County man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle while drunk
A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.
WANTED HOMER CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM TROOPERS
A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Police investigating armed robbery at Monroeville Eat’n Park
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery was reported at the Eat’n Park in Monroeville. According to a statement from Eat’n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara, the armed robbery happened Monday morning. Monroeville police said they were called to the restaurant at 7:30 a.m. Police said the Eat’n Park...
Greensburg police seek suspect in burglary of local business
The City of Greensburg police department has released photos from video surveillance of a man they say burglarized a local business in the early morning of Jan. 1. They believe the suspect is a a white male who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The sweatshirt was turned inside out. The suspect was wearing “unique” tennis shoes that appear to be yellow and white.
Human remains found along popular Allegheny County trail during search for missing 18-year-old
JEFFERSON HILLS. Pa. — While searching for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police discovered human remains along the Montour Trail. According to Allegheny County police, detectives were conducting a search in relation to the missing person investigation of Dorian Serrano on Nov. 17 when the remains were found. According...
Family, Community Look For Justice In Transgender Woman's Shooting Death
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A family and community are grieving the loss of their loved ones and hoping for answers. On New Year's morning, police found Amariey Lei shot to death in Wilkinsburg. "She was the presence in the room," said Amariey's cousin Erin Perry. "Just by stature, she was...
Police searching for suspect in New Kensington bank robbery
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police are searching for whoever robbed a bank in New Kensington on Friday night. According to police, they were called to the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road just before 5:00 p.m. The suspect allegedly threatened the workers at the bank with a gun, but no weapon was ever seen. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Fire department battles 2 fires in 1 home
The New Castle Fire Department battled two fires inside one home on the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Youngstown fire crews, police on scene after crash with reported entrapment on I-680
Youngstown fire crews, police and EMS are all on scene after a crash on I-680 Northbound with a reported entrapment. 21 News crews on scene observed a pickup truck crashed into a median near South Avenue and Market Street. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. Youngstown...
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Police: Raid, photos from rap video leads to multiple felony gun charge against Arnold man
Arnold police accused a convicted felon who is not permitted to possess a firearm of posing with multiple guns while recording a rap video and having two loaded pistols in his home. John’Tai Lamar Lee Cannon, 21, of the 300 block of 17th Street in Arnold was charged with five...
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
