If you’re wondering which stores are open on New Year’s Day in 2023, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though many stores remain closed or operating on limited hours on Jan. 1, many continue with business as usual. Despite observed or early closing hours, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on New Year’s Day. Larger pharmacies and all-purpose stores including Target and Walmart are currently set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on New Year’s Day. However, other retailers including CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walgreens may be closed or operate with reduced hours — particularly those with...

3 DAYS AGO