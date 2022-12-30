ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Clothing Sales Are Lagging Except For This Fast-Growing Category

When was the last time you bought a new sweater, pair of shoes or little black dress? For many people, those shopping trips or online orders are happing a lot less frequently than they had been a few years ago. A new research note from investment research company UBS shows...
PYMNTS

2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping

As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Footwear News

Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says

After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on New Year’s Day 2023: Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx & More Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on New Year’s Day in 2023, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though many stores remain closed or operating on limited hours on Jan. 1, many continue with business as usual. Despite observed or early closing hours, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on New Year’s Day. Larger pharmacies and all-purpose stores including Target and Walmart are currently set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on New Year’s Day. However, other retailers including CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walgreens may be closed or operate with reduced hours — particularly those with...
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Matt Lillywhite

Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
PYMNTS

Walmart Offers US ‘Inflation Free’ Holiday Goods

Walmart is offering consumers in the U.S. “inflation-free” holiday baskets through Dec. 26. Launched ahead of Thanksgiving and continuing through the day after Christmas, this offer includes competitive prices on a variety of items needed for traditional holiday meals, Walmart said in a press release. The products are...
TheStreet

Amazon, Walmart Roll Out New Ways to Shop

Retail giants Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report wage a fierce battle for business with Amazon having a much larger online presence with 2.5 billion average site visitors monthly compared to Walmart's 429 million, Storebrands.com reported in October. However, Walmart has the brick and mortar dominance with the Bentonville, Ark., retailer having 4,650 stores in the U.S. compared to Amazon's 29 Amazon Go stores as of November, Scrapehero reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy