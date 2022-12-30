ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay police catch man accused of attacking roommate; victim in hospital

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police announced Monday afternoon that a man accused of stabbing his roommate Sunday night is now in custody. The attack prompted a large law enforcement presence in the area of Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. The attack was originally reported as a shooting; however, investigators said it was later determined that the victim had been cut.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Teen hospitalized after being shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen is in the hospital after being shot on Friday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at a party just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

The Wheel at ICON Park closed for maintenance after losing power with dozens on board

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Wheel at ICON Park is closed for maintenance after losing power Saturday night, stranding dozens on board. Climbers with Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate the riders on the attraction, rescuing more than 60 people. According to a statement from ICON Park officials, the ride will be closed for the next few days and a technical team is conducting maintenance.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

6 injured after car slams into wall in Belle Isle, troopers say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – The driver of a Nissan Altima and five of his passengers were injured after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a residential barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said that their preliminary investigation shows that a 33-year-old man was driving...
BELLE ISLE, FL

