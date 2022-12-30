Read full article on original website
Related
Two people dead, one injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. This happened at 1:07 a.m. on the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane. Deputies said they found 3 people were shot inside the home. A woman...
click orlando
Orange County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 hurt on New Year’s Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting at a home in Orange County early Sunday put a woman in the hospital and left two other people dead, one of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said. Units responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane in...
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
Man suspected of DUI drives through roped off deadly crash investigation scene in Deltona: deputies
DELTONA, Fla. - A man is facing charges after he was reportedly impaired when he drove through a deadly crash investigation scene that was roped off in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Bryan Morales Perez, 30, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting...
click orlando
2 found shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Palm Bay police catch man accused of attacking roommate; victim in hospital
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police announced Monday afternoon that a man accused of stabbing his roommate Sunday night is now in custody. The attack prompted a large law enforcement presence in the area of Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. The attack was originally reported as a shooting; however, investigators said it was later determined that the victim had been cut.
click orlando
Orlando man, 48, dies after crash with tree in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old man from Orlando died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash with a tree off of South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. where South Orange Blossom Trail meets Conroy Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI,...
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
click orlando
1 hospitalized after fire in garage fills home with smoke, Orange County firefighters say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday morning at a home on Lake Pickett, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire on Sailfin Drive resulted in smoke in the home, a department spokesperson said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
click orlando
Leesburg man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Friday after driving away from the scene of a crash that evening in Sumter County which took the life of a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lloyd Douglas Walters, 59, was traveling westbound in a Jeep on State...
click orlando
Teen hospitalized after being shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen is in the hospital after being shot on Friday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at a party just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope...
Three people shot in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were shot in an overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young. Young said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Young tweeted the information around...
click orlando
The Wheel at ICON Park closed for maintenance after losing power with dozens on board
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Wheel at ICON Park is closed for maintenance after losing power Saturday night, stranding dozens on board. Climbers with Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate the riders on the attraction, rescuing more than 60 people. According to a statement from ICON Park officials, the ride will be closed for the next few days and a technical team is conducting maintenance.
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
Osceola County deputies investigating two people shot in BVL neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what led to two people being shot in the county’s Buena Ventura Lakes neighborhood early Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to Seabreeze Circle and Palmview Court area around...
Driver killed after losing control in early morning crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Orange County. The single-car crash happened at the intersection of Conroy Street and South Orange Blossom Trail around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a...
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
click orlando
6 injured after car slams into wall in Belle Isle, troopers say
BELLE ISLE, Fla. – The driver of a Nissan Altima and five of his passengers were injured after he lost control of the vehicle and struck a residential barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said that their preliminary investigation shows that a 33-year-old man was driving...
Comments / 0