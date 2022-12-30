ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

What to Watch: Europe Braces for a Tough Six Months, and Some Better Days Ahead

That’s the mood of consumers, investors and business owners across the U.K. and euro zone following the shock waves of spiking inflation, interest rate rises, and the never-ending threat of recession. Add to that civil — and civil servant — unrest as European governments shift from a COVID-19 footing,...
WWD

What to Watch: Consumers Stumble Into 2023 With Recession in the Offing

The holiday hangover seems to be just settling in. While consumers turned up for Christmas at the end of a tough year, shoppers are coming into an uncertain 2023 with uncertain spending power. Retailers and industry experts reported a holiday season last year that started earlier and proved to be...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Fast-casual healthy eatery Sweetgreen has partnered with fitness and lifestyle influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, notably known for her platform Melissa Wood Health, to launch the brand’s Green January campaign. For Green January, Sweetgreen customers will be able to receive special rewards for ordering from the menu on the company’s app...

