ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Google Agrees To $29.5 Million Settlement With Indiana, Washington, D.C.

Five years after the Associated Press published an explosive story regarding the extent of Google’s tracking services, the tech giant has reached a $29.5 million settlement with the state of Indiana and the District of Columbia. Of the nearly $30 million settlement, Indiana will receive $20 million while the District of Columbia will receive $9.5 million. Google has also agreed not present misleading information regarding a user’s location or location history.
INDIANA STATE
defpen

Senator Chuck Schumer Pledges To Decriminalize Cannabis In 2023

The new year is quickly approaching and Senator Chuck Schumer is already putting together his list of resolutions. In 2023, the Senate Majority Leader hopes to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. “There are a couple of things that he didn’t get done—his goal to help us decriminalize marijuana, one...
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy