Five years after the Associated Press published an explosive story regarding the extent of Google’s tracking services, the tech giant has reached a $29.5 million settlement with the state of Indiana and the District of Columbia. Of the nearly $30 million settlement, Indiana will receive $20 million while the District of Columbia will receive $9.5 million. Google has also agreed not present misleading information regarding a user’s location or location history.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO