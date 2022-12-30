Read full article on original website
Cardinal Ritter Wins 79th CHT, Orphans 3rd Over Marist
The 79th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament is in the books and Cardinal Ritter will take the big trophy back to St Louis with their 58-52 win over Evanston in the finals. Centralia grinded out a nice win over Chicago Marist in the 3rd place game 51-46, Wekiva beat Mundelein Carmel in the 5th place game 65-40 after eliminating Mount Vernon earlier in the day 90-65. Champaign Central won the Consolation title over Chatham Glenwood 50-49.
2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein
Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics
The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
Centralia lifts conservation request for Centralia and satellite water customers
Centralia city officials say repairs and conservation have allowed the city’s water system to recover and the conservation request is being lifted for Centralia and satellite water customers.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2023
The first baby of the New Year has been born at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Thomas Riley Shelly arrived at 11:53 Sunday morning, weighing 8 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Thomas’ proud parents are Melissa Paterson and David Shelly of Mulberry Grove. Thomas’ first...
After nearly 50 years, Long John Silver's to close West Frankfort location
WEST FRANKFORT - After five decades, a longtime fast food stop in one Franklin County community will be closing their doors. Long John Silver's, located in West Frankfort, will be closing permanently this Friday, according to employees. The reason for the closure is due to the current building being unsafe,...
Kaskaskia College to Host Spring 2023 Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 7
Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
Train traffic halted after car gets stuck on tracks in Odin
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department alerted Canadian National Railroad Police to stop train traffic after a car got stuck across the tracks in Odin. The driver apparently didn’t realize Linton Street ended when driving beyond the end of the street and onto the tracks. The incident occurred at...
2023 01/05 – Verdell Hermsmeyer
Verdell Hermsmeyer, age 88, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Mrs. Hermsmeyer was born at her home in Hoyleton, Illinois on August 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Gustav W. and Florence L. (nee Garling) Kasten. She was baptized on August 26, 1934, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoyleton and confirmed on April 10, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Minden. Verdell married Edwin Hermsmeyer on August 12, 1056, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoyleton and he survives in Carlyle.
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Hit and run driver downs power pole and lines early New Year’s morning
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and shattered a power pole in the 4200 block of Tonti Road just west of Route 37 early New Year’s morning. The sheriff’s department reports the incident also brought down power lines. Tri-County Electric...
Illinois’ Most Romantic Place is This Hot Tub in the Woods
Romance is such a subjective thing. What's romantic for one person might not be for another. However, I think most of us can agree that hot tubs check that box and that's probably why the most romantic location in Illinois is this place with a hot tub in the woods of Union County.
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022
A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line
State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
