ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Is WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

EZM - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Zacks.com

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

ONCY - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 69.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 in the previous session. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has gained 52.5% since the start of the year compared to the -15.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -16.2% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.
Zacks.com

Why UnitedHealth (UNH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

UNH - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry. This largest U.S. health insurer has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 6.27%. For the...
Zacks.com

Is WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH) a Strong ETF Right Now?

DTH - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted...
Zacks.com

Is Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

BSMX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Santander Mexico is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Xylem (XYL) Stock Should Grace Your Portfolio

XYL - Free Report) is thriving on the back of strong backlogs owing to underlying demand. Due to the essential nature of the business, demand remains robust. Pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation are supporting the bottom line. Xylem’s improved guidance for 2022 raises optimism in the stock. Owing to...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Value Stock

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com

Why Netflix (NFLX) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

NFLX - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this internet video service has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 28.63%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com

Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

HUBB - Free Report) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the electrical...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Schlumberger (SLB) is a Strong Momentum Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com

Is Afya (AFYA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

AFYA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. Afya is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently...
Zacks.com

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in GoHealth (GOCO) Stock?

GOCO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

PWR - Free Report) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty contractor...
Zacks.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

STLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and...
Zacks.com

Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy