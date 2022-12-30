Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
CoinTelegraph
Final Fantasy creator reveals ‘aggressive investment’ in blockchain games
Final Fantasy creator Square Enix is set to double down on blockchain game development despite turbulence in the crypto market, according to a Jan. 1 letter from the Japanese company's president, Yosuke Matsuda. The letter, titled “A New Year’s Letter from the President,” aimed to recap the company’s major accomplishments...
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will apparently have online features
Fans have noticed a Switch Online support hint in promo materials
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited
If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.
wegotthiscovered.com
8 games like ‘It Takes Two’
Are you one of the millions of people who fell in love with the instant co-op classic It Takes Two? You’re not alone. This 2021 Game of the Year was a smashing success when it came out and has sold more than 7 million copies to date. Of course, part of the appeal is the fact that you get to play the game with someone else.
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
The Death Stranding movie might ditch Sam and other game characters
Kojima isn't sure about bringing back game characters for the film
The Sega Dreamcast Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Dreamcast may have completely failed, becoming the final chapter in Sega's storied fall from grace in the video game console market, but that doesn't mean the "Sonic the Hedgehog" developer's last flagship system didn't manage to produce a couple of bangers within its game library before the bitter end. From "Sonic Adventure" to "Jet Set Radio," the Dreamcast was home to influential titles that many nostalgic gamers reflect on fondly even today.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
IGN
Top TV Anime of 2022 According to Japanese Fans is Lycoris Recoil
If you asked anime fans outside Japan what their favourite shows are from 2022, you will find titles such as Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 quite high on their lists. However, according to Japanese anime website AnimeAnime.jp (thanks, Crunchyroll) which released the...
Resident Evil remakes quietly shut down by Capcom
Over the past couple of years Capcom has proved that it knows its way around a remake. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 put genuine scares back into the classic survival horror franchise, and next year's Resident Evil 4 looks equally brilliant. Unfortunately, Capcom has quietly shut down two...
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
The post-apocalyptic beavers have robots now
Timberborn update proves that we should probably go ahead and die off so Beavers can take over.
game-news24.com
The Crisis Core FFVII is Zack’s most pleasant protagonist
Zack from the Crisis Core FFVII Reunion is a hero because of many reasons. Of course, there are obvious ones. This is a man who managed to create a new name in Shinra and Midgar for his role. He is revered because he does the right thing many times – to stand alongside his friends and maintain a sense of honor. He is equally admirable for smaller things, like his willingness to indulge children and his optimistic attitude. Regardless, one big part of what makes him seem to be capable of doing something and maintain such goodwill is, yes, Zack is very kind! Zack is not only the most enjoyable heroes of all FFVII and Final Fantasy, but also RPGs in general. It’s this fact that makes Crisis Core very enjoyable to play.
game-news24.com
Your Mini-Box makes a splash on Kickstarter, small, as a matchbox!
That doesn’t always mean that the new console of Microsoft, Nintendo or Sony’s been produced to suse great enthusiasm among gamers. An alternative model has been created by the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and, therefore, a hobby developer needs urgent funding for his project. He actually only wanted to collect $10,000, but shortly after the first gun, the dams broke out.
