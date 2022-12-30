ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Bell Pepper Recipes to Add to Your Regular Rotation

By Emma Singer
 3 days ago

They might not have the shape-shifting power of cauliflower , the widespread appeal of broccoli , or the allure of, say, baby bok choy, but bell peppers have quite a lot going for them, nevertheless. Botanically classified as fruits , but generally treated like vegetables, these big, sweet peppers are flavorful, versatile and visually appealing to boot. Here, a roundup of the very best bell pepper recipes for every season and occasion.

1. Enchilada Stuffed Mushrooms

Two Peas and their Pod

  • Time Commitment: 35 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, vegetarian

This flavor bomb, courtesy of Coterie member Maria Lichty , features juicy portobello mushrooms as the vessel for a vegetarian medley of bell peppers, beans, cheese and spicy enchilada sauce.

2. Stuffed Bell Peppers with Mexican Rice

Skinny Ms.

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: vegetarian, <500 calories, high fiber

Throw some ground meat into the mix or leave the recipe as is for a vegetarian meal—either way, the whole family is sure to be wild about the heavily seasoned beans and rice combo that these bad boys are filled with.

3. Keto Basil Pesto Chicken

Two Sleevers

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low carbs, keto-friendly

Creamy pesto chicken gets topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes in this colorful and oh-so comforting chicken bake that’s just right for a quick and easy weeknight meal .

4. Sizzling Steak Fajita Roll Ups

The Recipe Critic

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

You can wrap a juicy piece of meat around pretty much anything and it will be delicious. Try it out with tender flank steak and fajita-seasoned bell peppers, and you’ll see what we mean.

5. Instant Pot Caribbean Chicken Salad With Sweet Orange Vinaigrette

Tidbits

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser

Bell pepper sings alongside mango, mandarin and avocado in the creamy, tangy and spicy jerk chicken salad bowl. Fair warning: Just one bite will make your palate light up like a Christmas tree.

6. Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip Stuffed Peppers

Confessions of a Fit Foodie

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: air fryer recipe, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

Cute mini bell peppers + creamy buffalo chicken dip = party appetizer perfection.

7. Vegan Boardwalk Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwiches

Strength and Sunshine

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten-free, <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, vegan

It’s hard to go wrong with sausage, peppers and onions stuffed into a hoagie…but a vegan adaptation that actually works? Now, that’s something to write home about.

8. Mahi Mahi with Olive and Bell Pepper Couscous

Sidewalk Shoes

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, Mediterranean diet-friendly

Israeli couscous, fresh oregano, kalamata olives and diced peppers come together to make a colorful and flavorful bed for meaty and mild Mahi Mahi in this elegant, Mediterranean-inspired meal.

9. Bell Pepper Chicken

The Gracious Pantry

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: one pan, high protein, <500 calories

This easy, garden-fresh skillet dinner looks and tastes like summer, and sweet red bell peppers are the star of the show (though any color pepper will work in a pinch).

10. Roasted Peppers with Garlic and Herbs

The Domestic Dietician

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly

Sometimes less is more. Case in point: This classy side dish of roasted bell peppers, spiked with a simple blend of garlic, olives and fresh herbs.

11. Easy Chicken Fajita Stuffed Peppers

Cook at Home Mom

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: Whole30, Paleo, gluten-free

Tender shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, avocado….Sorry, tortillas, but bell peppers are going to be taking your place this Taco Tuesday.

12. Creamy Beef Bell Pepper Pasta

Berry Maple

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: High protein, crowd-pleaser

The slightly bitter, grassy flavor of green bell pepper is the ideal counterpoint to the creamy alfredo-like sauce and hearty beef in this crowd-pleasing weeknight pasta recipe.

14. One Pot Cajun Pasta with Sausage and Peppers

Whitney Bond

  • Time Commitment: 29 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, one pot, high protein

This one-pot pasta gets a major boost from a light tomato sauce, chunks of spicy Cajun sausage and the fresh flavor of (you guessed it) green bell peppers. Best of all, it’s as easy to make as it is to eat.

15. Thai Drunken Noodles

This Silly Girl’s Kitchen

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy

This late night favorite features red bell peppers commingling with seriously spicy Thai peppers. The end result is a noodle dish that’s best for folks who can handle more than a little heat.

16. Black Bean Chili

Girl Gone Gourmet

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

This punchy black bean chili owes its well-rounded flavor to a combination of thick-cut bacon and green bell pepper. Make it once and you’ll want to cozy up to it all winter long.

17. Dijon Coleslaw

Rock Recipes

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly

A true innovator decided to add bell peppers and golden raisins to coleslaw, and let’s just say the plain carrot-and-cabbage preparation has seemed pretty snoozy ever since.

18. Air Fryer Chicken, Broccoli, and Bell Pepper

Fork to Spoon

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, air fryer recipe

Forget about the wok, friends: It turns out your air fryer can produce a swoon-worthy stir-fry in half the time (and with none of the stirring). Neat, right?

19. Asian Stuffed Bell Peppers

Skinny Ms.

  • Time Commitment: 35 minutes
  • Why We Love It: dairy-free, keto friendly, low carbs

Put down that takeout menu and whip up a batch of these stuffed peppers for a guilt-free appetizer that boasts loads of Asian flavor without all the carbs and grease.

20. Baby Bell Peppers with Feta and Mint

Noble Pig

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, sheet pan recipe

You might not be able to hop a plane to Santorini tonight, but we just found the next best thing (and it will even play nicely with that chicken you were planning on roasting).

21. Chili Stuffed Peppers

The Endless Meal

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten-free, paleo, vegan

Bell pepper bowls are to chili what sourdough bowls are to New England Clam Chowder (i.e., a totally awesome upgrade).

22. Easy Potato Hash with Bell Pepper and Onion

Posh Journal

  • Time Commitment: 27 minutes
  • Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <500 calories

Presenting a bell pepper recipe that you’ll want to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bonus points if you top it with a sunny side-up egg.

23. Mango Salsa

Real and Vibrant

  • Time Commitment: 10 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly

Serve it with fish, add it to a rice bowl or just grab a bag of tortilla chips and go to town. There’s no wrong way to eat this jalapeño-spiked, mango and bell pepper salsa.

24. Crockpot Stuffed Pepper Soup

Show Me the Yummy

  • Time Commitment: 4 hours 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

A deconstructed stuffed pepper you can eat with a spoon? Count us in.

25. Sun-Dried Tomato and Feta Quinoa Casserole

The Endless Meal

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: gluten-free, vegetarian, high protein

Feta cheese, artichokes, capers, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives…this Mediterranean quinoa casserole recipe calls for everything under the (Tuscan) sun, and we’re not mad about it.

26. Easy Breakfast Egg Casserole

Happy Healthy Mama

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser

This casserole twist on a classic bell pepper scramble is just begging to be served at a brunch party .

27. Sheet Pan Caribbean Fish

Upstate Ramblings

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, sheet pan recipe, <10 ingredients

Fresh seafood, sweet corn and bell peppers, bold Caribbean seasoning and practically zero clean-up. This one checks all the boxes.

28. Lasagna Stuffed Peppers

Fork and Beans

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: gluten-free, kid-friendly

In case you missed it, bell peppers were born to be stuffed. And this comforting Italian filling is a real crowd-pleaser.

29. Air Fryer Philly Cheesesteak

Two Sleevers

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, kid-friendly

Bell peppers are a Philly cheesesteak essential—and thanks to this ingenious air fryer hack, the beloved melt has never been easier to make.

30. Mini Bell Pepper Nachos

Confessions of a Fit Foodie

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: Low-carb, crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes

Finally, a low carb alternative to everyone’s favorite indulgence. Whether it’s game day , party time, or movie night—just swap bell peppers in for tortilla chips and watch the crowd go wild.

