30 Bell Pepper Recipes to Add to Your Regular Rotation

They might not have the shape-shifting power of cauliflower , the widespread appeal of broccoli , or the allure of, say, baby bok choy, but bell peppers have quite a lot going for them, nevertheless. Botanically classified as fruits , but generally treated like vegetables, these big, sweet peppers are flavorful, versatile and visually appealing to boot. Here, a roundup of the very best bell pepper recipes for every season and occasion.

35 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, vegetarian

This flavor bomb, courtesy of Coterie member Maria Lichty , features juicy portobello mushrooms as the vessel for a vegetarian medley of bell peppers, beans, cheese and spicy enchilada sauce.

1 hour Why We Love It: vegetarian, <500 calories, high fiber

Throw some ground meat into the mix or leave the recipe as is for a vegetarian meal—either way, the whole family is sure to be wild about the heavily seasoned beans and rice combo that these bad boys are filled with.

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low carbs, keto-friendly

Creamy pesto chicken gets topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes in this colorful and oh-so comforting chicken bake that’s just right for a quick and easy weeknight meal .

20 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

You can wrap a juicy piece of meat around pretty much anything and it will be delicious. Try it out with tender flank steak and fajita-seasoned bell peppers, and you’ll see what we mean.

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser

Bell pepper sings alongside mango, mandarin and avocado in the creamy, tangy and spicy jerk chicken salad bowl. Fair warning: Just one bite will make your palate light up like a Christmas tree.

25 minutes Why We Love It: air fryer recipe, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

Cute mini bell peppers + creamy buffalo chicken dip = party appetizer perfection.

25 minutes Why We Love It: gluten-free, <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, vegan

It’s hard to go wrong with sausage, peppers and onions stuffed into a hoagie…but a vegan adaptation that actually works? Now, that’s something to write home about.

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, Mediterranean diet-friendly

Israeli couscous, fresh oregano, kalamata olives and diced peppers come together to make a colorful and flavorful bed for meaty and mild Mahi Mahi in this elegant, Mediterranean-inspired meal.

40 minutes Why We Love It: one pan, high protein, <500 calories

This easy, garden-fresh skillet dinner looks and tastes like summer, and sweet red bell peppers are the star of the show (though any color pepper will work in a pinch).

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly

Sometimes less is more. Case in point: This classy side dish of roasted bell peppers, spiked with a simple blend of garlic, olives and fresh herbs.

20 minutes Why We Love It: Whole30, Paleo, gluten-free

Tender shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, avocado….Sorry, tortillas, but bell peppers are going to be taking your place this Taco Tuesday.

20 minutes Why We Love It: High protein, crowd-pleaser

The slightly bitter, grassy flavor of green bell pepper is the ideal counterpoint to the creamy alfredo-like sauce and hearty beef in this crowd-pleasing weeknight pasta recipe.

29 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, one pot, high protein

This one-pot pasta gets a major boost from a light tomato sauce, chunks of spicy Cajun sausage and the fresh flavor of (you guessed it) green bell peppers. Best of all, it’s as easy to make as it is to eat.

45 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy

This late night favorite features red bell peppers commingling with seriously spicy Thai peppers. The end result is a noodle dish that’s best for folks who can handle more than a little heat.

45 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

This punchy black bean chili owes its well-rounded flavor to a combination of thick-cut bacon and green bell pepper. Make it once and you’ll want to cozy up to it all winter long.

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly

A true innovator decided to add bell peppers and golden raisins to coleslaw, and let’s just say the plain carrot-and-cabbage preparation has seemed pretty snoozy ever since.

45 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, air fryer recipe

Forget about the wok, friends: It turns out your air fryer can produce a swoon-worthy stir-fry in half the time (and with none of the stirring). Neat, right?

35 minutes Why We Love It: dairy-free, keto friendly, low carbs

Put down that takeout menu and whip up a batch of these stuffed peppers for a guilt-free appetizer that boasts loads of Asian flavor without all the carbs and grease.

45 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, sheet pan recipe

You might not be able to hop a plane to Santorini tonight, but we just found the next best thing (and it will even play nicely with that chicken you were planning on roasting).

40 minutes Why We Love It: gluten-free, paleo, vegan

Bell pepper bowls are to chili what sourdough bowls are to New England Clam Chowder (i.e., a totally awesome upgrade).

27 minutes Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <500 calories

Presenting a bell pepper recipe that you’ll want to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bonus points if you top it with a sunny side-up egg.

10 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly

Serve it with fish, add it to a rice bowl or just grab a bag of tortilla chips and go to town. There’s no wrong way to eat this jalapeño-spiked, mango and bell pepper salsa.

4 hours 30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

A deconstructed stuffed pepper you can eat with a spoon? Count us in.

1 hour Why We Love It: gluten-free, vegetarian, high protein

Feta cheese, artichokes, capers, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives…this Mediterranean quinoa casserole recipe calls for everything under the (Tuscan) sun, and we’re not mad about it.

1 hour Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser

This casserole twist on a classic bell pepper scramble is just begging to be served at a brunch party .

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, sheet pan recipe, <10 ingredients

Fresh seafood, sweet corn and bell peppers, bold Caribbean seasoning and practically zero clean-up. This one checks all the boxes.

30 minutes Why We Love It: gluten-free, kid-friendly

In case you missed it, bell peppers were born to be stuffed. And this comforting Italian filling is a real crowd-pleaser.

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, kid-friendly

Bell peppers are a Philly cheesesteak essential—and thanks to this ingenious air fryer hack, the beloved melt has never been easier to make.

25 minutes Why We Love It: Low-carb, crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes

Finally, a low carb alternative to everyone’s favorite indulgence. Whether it’s game day , party time, or movie night—just swap bell peppers in for tortilla chips and watch the crowd go wild.

