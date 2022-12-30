30 Bell Pepper Recipes to Add to Your Regular Rotation
They might not have the shape-shifting power of cauliflower , the widespread appeal of broccoli , or the allure of, say, baby bok choy, but bell peppers have quite a lot going for them, nevertheless. Botanically classified as fruits , but generally treated like vegetables, these big, sweet peppers are flavorful, versatile and visually appealing to boot. Here, a roundup of the very best bell pepper recipes for every season and occasion.
1. Enchilada Stuffed Mushrooms
Two Peas and their Pod
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <500 calories, vegetarian
This flavor bomb, courtesy of Coterie member Maria Lichty , features juicy portobello mushrooms as the vessel for a vegetarian medley of bell peppers, beans, cheese and spicy enchilada sauce.Get the Recipe
2. Stuffed Bell Peppers with Mexican Rice
Skinny Ms.
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, <500 calories, high fiber
Throw some ground meat into the mix or leave the recipe as is for a vegetarian meal—either way, the whole family is sure to be wild about the heavily seasoned beans and rice combo that these bad boys are filled with.Get the Recipe
3. Keto Basil Pesto Chicken
Two Sleevers
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, low carbs, keto-friendly
Creamy pesto chicken gets topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes in this colorful and oh-so comforting chicken bake that’s just right for a quick and easy weeknight meal .Get the Recipe
4. Sizzling Steak Fajita Roll Ups
The Recipe Critic
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients
You can wrap a juicy piece of meat around pretty much anything and it will be delicious. Try it out with tender flank steak and fajita-seasoned bell peppers, and you’ll see what we mean.Get the Recipe
5. Instant Pot Caribbean Chicken Salad With Sweet Orange Vinaigrette
Tidbits
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser
Bell pepper sings alongside mango, mandarin and avocado in the creamy, tangy and spicy jerk chicken salad bowl. Fair warning: Just one bite will make your palate light up like a Christmas tree.Get the Recipe
6. Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip Stuffed Peppers
Confessions of a Fit Foodie
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: air fryer recipe, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients
Cute mini bell peppers + creamy buffalo chicken dip = party appetizer perfection.Get the Recipe
7. Vegan Boardwalk Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwiches
Strength and Sunshine
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten-free, <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, vegan
It’s hard to go wrong with sausage, peppers and onions stuffed into a hoagie…but a vegan adaptation that actually works? Now, that’s something to write home about.Get the Recipe
8. Mahi Mahi with Olive and Bell Pepper Couscous
Sidewalk Shoes
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, Mediterranean diet-friendly
Israeli couscous, fresh oregano, kalamata olives and diced peppers come together to make a colorful and flavorful bed for meaty and mild Mahi Mahi in this elegant, Mediterranean-inspired meal.Get the Recipe
9. Bell Pepper Chicken
The Gracious Pantry
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, high protein, <500 calories
This easy, garden-fresh skillet dinner looks and tastes like summer, and sweet red bell peppers are the star of the show (though any color pepper will work in a pinch).Get the Recipe
10. Roasted Peppers with Garlic and Herbs
The Domestic Dietician
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly
Sometimes less is more. Case in point: This classy side dish of roasted bell peppers, spiked with a simple blend of garlic, olives and fresh herbs.Get the Recipe
11. Easy Chicken Fajita Stuffed Peppers
Cook at Home Mom
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: Whole30, Paleo, gluten-free
Tender shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, avocado….Sorry, tortillas, but bell peppers are going to be taking your place this Taco Tuesday.Get the Recipe
12. Creamy Beef Bell Pepper Pasta
Berry Maple
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: High protein, crowd-pleaser
The slightly bitter, grassy flavor of green bell pepper is the ideal counterpoint to the creamy alfredo-like sauce and hearty beef in this crowd-pleasing weeknight pasta recipe.Get the Recipe
14. One Pot Cajun Pasta with Sausage and Peppers
Whitney Bond
- Time Commitment: 29 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, one pot, high protein
This one-pot pasta gets a major boost from a light tomato sauce, chunks of spicy Cajun sausage and the fresh flavor of (you guessed it) green bell peppers. Best of all, it’s as easy to make as it is to eat.Get the Recipe
15. Thai Drunken Noodles
This Silly Girl’s Kitchen
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy
This late night favorite features red bell peppers commingling with seriously spicy Thai peppers. The end result is a noodle dish that’s best for folks who can handle more than a little heat.Get the Recipe
16. Black Bean Chili
Girl Gone Gourmet
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
This punchy black bean chili owes its well-rounded flavor to a combination of thick-cut bacon and green bell pepper. Make it once and you’ll want to cozy up to it all winter long.Get the Recipe
17. Dijon Coleslaw
Rock Recipes
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly
A true innovator decided to add bell peppers and golden raisins to coleslaw, and let’s just say the plain carrot-and-cabbage preparation has seemed pretty snoozy ever since.Get the Recipe
18. Air Fryer Chicken, Broccoli, and Bell Pepper
Fork to Spoon
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, air fryer recipe
Forget about the wok, friends: It turns out your air fryer can produce a swoon-worthy stir-fry in half the time (and with none of the stirring). Neat, right?Get the Recipe
19. Asian Stuffed Bell Peppers
Skinny Ms.
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: dairy-free, keto friendly, low carbs
Put down that takeout menu and whip up a batch of these stuffed peppers for a guilt-free appetizer that boasts loads of Asian flavor without all the carbs and grease.Get the Recipe
20. Baby Bell Peppers with Feta and Mint
Noble Pig
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, sheet pan recipe
You might not be able to hop a plane to Santorini tonight, but we just found the next best thing (and it will even play nicely with that chicken you were planning on roasting).Get the Recipe
21. Chili Stuffed Peppers
The Endless Meal
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten-free, paleo, vegan
Bell pepper bowls are to chili what sourdough bowls are to New England Clam Chowder (i.e., a totally awesome upgrade).Get the Recipe
22. Easy Potato Hash with Bell Pepper and Onion
Posh Journal
- Time Commitment: 27 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, <500 calories
Presenting a bell pepper recipe that you’ll want to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bonus points if you top it with a sunny side-up egg.Get the Recipe
23. Mango Salsa
Real and Vibrant
- Time Commitment: 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly
Serve it with fish, add it to a rice bowl or just grab a bag of tortilla chips and go to town. There’s no wrong way to eat this jalapeño-spiked, mango and bell pepper salsa.Get the Recipe
24. Crockpot Stuffed Pepper Soup
Show Me the Yummy
- Time Commitment: 4 hours 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly
A deconstructed stuffed pepper you can eat with a spoon? Count us in.Get the Recipe
25. Sun-Dried Tomato and Feta Quinoa Casserole
The Endless Meal
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: gluten-free, vegetarian, high protein
Feta cheese, artichokes, capers, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives…this Mediterranean quinoa casserole recipe calls for everything under the (Tuscan) sun, and we’re not mad about it.Get the Recipe
26. Easy Breakfast Egg Casserole
Happy Healthy Mama
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser
This casserole twist on a classic bell pepper scramble is just begging to be served at a brunch party .Get the Recipe
27. Sheet Pan Caribbean Fish
Upstate Ramblings
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, sheet pan recipe, <10 ingredients
Fresh seafood, sweet corn and bell peppers, bold Caribbean seasoning and practically zero clean-up. This one checks all the boxes.Get the Recipe
28. Lasagna Stuffed Peppers
Fork and Beans
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten-free, kid-friendly
In case you missed it, bell peppers were born to be stuffed. And this comforting Italian filling is a real crowd-pleaser.Get the Recipe
29. Air Fryer Philly Cheesesteak
Two Sleevers
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, kid-friendly
Bell peppers are a Philly cheesesteak essential—and thanks to this ingenious air fryer hack, the beloved melt has never been easier to make.Get the Recipe
30. Mini Bell Pepper Nachos
Confessions of a Fit Foodie
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: Low-carb, crowd-pleaser, <30 minutes
Finally, a low carb alternative to everyone’s favorite indulgence. Whether it’s game day , party time, or movie night—just swap bell peppers in for tortilla chips and watch the crowd go wild.Get the Recipe
