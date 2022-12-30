Salma Hayek Looked Ready for a Midnight Ball on the Red Carpet

Salma Hayek must've really been feeling the fantasy elements of her latest movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , because the 56-year-old star went full princess with her look for the movie's red carpet premiere.

As the movie had its first showing at the Lincoln Center in New York City, Hayek showed up to the event in a sparkling blue gown from Alexander McQueen . With this dress, Hayek looked the part of Cinderella (only missing the glass slippers) or even Elsa from Frozen .

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Hayek's dress featured an icy skirt with a layer of pleated tulle over it, along with matching tulle sleeves. The see-through paneled bodice featured silver crystals running down the front and back onto the skirt. The outfit, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, was paired with matching blue jewelry from Boucheron .

Hayek's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, also gave her light blue eyeshadow, which tied the whole look together, and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez gave the Puss in Boots actress a middle-parted ’do featuring crimped waves.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

When asked by Access Hollywood what inspired the look, Hayek responded, “Little girls...I think the little girls will like my dress,” and jokingly added, “I hope the mothers [do] too.” The Eternals actress then expanded on her answer by noting that the gown is “very princessy.”

This isn't the only stunning look we've seen from Hayek lately. Only a day before the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish premiere, Hayek walked the red carpet in an equally showstopping black dress from Giambattista Valli. Based on these two consecutive looks, it's clear Hayek is really embracing the tulle these days, and we are all here for it.

You are certainly Hollywood royalty to us, Salma.

Want all the latest celebrity fashion stories sent right to your inbox? Click here .

Salma Hayek Stunned in Baby Blue at Paris Fashion Week with Daughter and Stepdaughter