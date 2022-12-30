There's nothing kinder than looking out for those who are less fortunate than you. This girl from Henan province in China celebrated her Winter Solstice Festival with manual workers and served free dumplings to make the festival extra special for them. Sun Menglu, a 14-year-old has been doing this for the last six years. She uses her pocket money to make dumplings for the manual workers, as reported by South China Morning Post.

