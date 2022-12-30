Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Kind girl spends allowance feeding hot dumplings to manual workers during winter: 'They work so hard'
There's nothing kinder than looking out for those who are less fortunate than you. This girl from Henan province in China celebrated her Winter Solstice Festival with manual workers and served free dumplings to make the festival extra special for them. Sun Menglu, a 14-year-old has been doing this for the last six years. She uses her pocket money to make dumplings for the manual workers, as reported by South China Morning Post.
Why Do We Gasp When We're Surprised or Alarmed?
If you get caught off-guard by a sudden bang, or an unexpected tap on the shoulder, or the sight of a spider high-tailing it across the floor of your shower, there’s a good chance that you’ll let out an audible gasp. That sharp intake of breath is often an involuntary reaction to surprise and alarm. But why do we do it?
Allergic to Sesame Seeds? A New Food Labeling Law Is Going to Make Things Worse
If you’re one of the millions of Americans with one or more food allergies, you’re probably used to scanning product packages for bold font indicating whether they have ingredients like shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, or soy. But a new U.S. mandate forcing manufacturers to list another common allergen, sesame, is having a paradoxical effect: It looks like sesame will now be in more food than ever before.
Eat or spend too much over the holidays? Experts offer tips to help you conquer guilt
Holiday guilt can pack “more of a punch,” one expert said.
Should You Let People Hold Your Baby This Christmas?
How worried should parents be about COVID, RSV, Strep, and other seasonal illnesses? Experts reveal how to say "no" to pushy relatives this Christmas.
Human Noise Harms the Ocean’s Biggest Creatures. Tiny Bubbles Could Help Protect Them.
The ocean is a noisy place. Because sound travels farther and faster in water than in air, most ocean residents use it to find food, avoid predators, choose mates, or navigate. Humpback whales, one of the ocean’s biggest animals, are no exception. Male humpbacks sing using complex combinations of eerie...
