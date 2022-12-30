ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Kind girl spends allowance feeding hot dumplings to manual workers during winter: 'They work so hard'

There's nothing kinder than looking out for those who are less fortunate than you. This girl from Henan province in China celebrated her Winter Solstice Festival with manual workers and served free dumplings to make the festival extra special for them. Sun Menglu, a 14-year-old has been doing this for the last six years. She uses her pocket money to make dumplings for the manual workers, as reported by South China Morning Post.
Mental_Floss

Why Do We Gasp When We're Surprised or Alarmed?

If you get caught off-guard by a sudden bang, or an unexpected tap on the shoulder, or the sight of a spider high-tailing it across the floor of your shower, there’s a good chance that you’ll let out an audible gasp. That sharp intake of breath is often an involuntary reaction to surprise and alarm. But why do we do it?
Mental_Floss

Allergic to Sesame Seeds? A New Food Labeling Law Is Going to Make Things Worse

If you’re one of the millions of Americans with one or more food allergies, you’re probably used to scanning product packages for bold font indicating whether they have ingredients like shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, or soy. But a new U.S. mandate forcing manufacturers to list another common allergen, sesame, is having a paradoxical effect: It looks like sesame will now be in more food than ever before.
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy