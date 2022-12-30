Read full article on original website
UT Health Tyler welcomes their first baby born in 2023
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler celebrated a very special birthday on New Years Day. Edgar Espinoza Jr. was born at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him the hospital’s first baby of the year. After ringing in the New Year with their family, the Espinoza’s did not know the hospital was going […]
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
KLTV
Traffic signals restored at intersections in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler intersections have their signals restored after having lost their power earlier Monday afternoon. Police reported traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday. Signal outages were treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers directed traffic at:. University Boulevard at ESE...
inforney.com
City of Tyler prepares as National Weather Service anticipates severe weather Monday
The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport predicts severe thunderstorms for Tyler and the surrounding area on Monday. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall are possible. The City of Tyler streets and stormwater crews will respond and intervene during a severe weather event where roads have...
POLICE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in a vacant lot across from the former Johnny Cace’s restaurant on Monday. The restaurant is located at 1501 E. Marshall Avenue in Longview. Thornton said police are investigating […]
inforney.com
Local artist creates new mural for Tyler community
Tylerites and guests traveling through the city now have a new mural to admire, thanks to a local artist. Tyler Parks and Rec recently announced a new mural by the Tyler Rose Garden. The mural was sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and painted by Dace Kidd, who has been a professional artist for more than 20 years.
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
easttexasradio.com
New Officers For Camp County
Camp County swore the elected officials for their four-year terms, including (L-R) Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Lindley, County Clerk Sandra Knight, Treasurer Kim Pittman, and District Clerk Kelly Gunn on the front row. Pictured (L-R) in the back are Precinct 2 Commissioner Tommy Rozell, County Judge A.J. Mason, and Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington.
Official: Body found in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police and firefighters responded shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave. across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant. Longview police spokesperson Brandon Thornton confirmed that, while there, police recovered the body of a deceased male. Read more at our...
scttx.com
Timpson VFD Fights Trash Fire, Prevents Structure Involvement
January 1, 2023 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) firefighters responded to a trash fire December 26, 2022, that got out of hand on CR 4249 off of FM 1645 which caught a car on fire causing it to explode and then catching a motorcycle on fire. Upon arrival TVFD...
bizmagsb.com
A new start for an old casino
Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
Officials respond to 2 crashes due to rain and slick roads, Rusk Co. OEM says
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said there were two crashes in Henderson on Monday due the slick roads caused by the rain. One of the wrecks happened at 1000 Kilgore Drive and there were minor injuries. The second wreck was located in the 800 block of SH 64 […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report for Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 1, 20223
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 included:. Bobby Webb, 52 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, for Public Intoxication. Calls for Service. The Winnsboro...
KLTV
170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
LONGVIEW , Texas (KLTV) - Most East Texas cities have ordinances against shooting off fireworks within their limits. But some residents fired them off anyway and others even participated in celebratory gunfire which is also illegal within city limits. New Year’s Eve in Longview was a lot louder than it...
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
cbs19.tv
CBS19 WEATHER BLOG: Severe weather expected for East Texas on Monday
TYLER, Texas — Happy New Year and I say that with some apprehension. That's because Monday could be a rough day for some of us. Why? Because we have a severe weather threat that could result in some thunderstorm wind or tornado damage. A lot of "coulds" and "mights"...
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
