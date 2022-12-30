Read full article on original website
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars’ #30
NO SPACE – MAROONED! Some of the Rebel Alliance’s best and brightest have gotten lost in an unknown region of space while hunting for a lost treasure. How will LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and AMILYN HOLDO ever survive the horrors…of NO-SPACE?
Who Can You Trust? ‘Secret Invasion’ #3 Preview
“KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR SKRULLS CLOSER! A familiar face from Maria’s past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York—but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out… But as she learns that not everything—or everyone—are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice… And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!”
Dangers Lurk In The Shadows: Previewing ‘Tales From Harrow County Volume 3: Lost Ones’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Tales From Harrow County Volume 3: Lost Ones TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Emily Schnall. ‘Ten years have passed since Emmy left Harrow County. Since then a lot has changed, but what happened to Emmy herself and what adventures did she go on since she forfeited her magical powers and left town with the Abandoned. In this epic and essential tale, find out where life has taken her and what dangers lurk in the shadows waiting for her in this story taking place outside of Harrow County for the first time.’
The Witch Is Back: Previewing ‘Scarlet Witch’ #1
“THE SCARLET WITCH RETURNS! There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise—if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH! Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom—and now that she’s finally found peace, she’s pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda’s door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat! Comic powerhouses Steve Orlando (MARAUDERS; Midnighter) and Sara Pichelli (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN; SPIDER-MEN) join forces to open a groundbreaking new chapter in the Scarlet Witch’s history!”
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 57: ‘Scars Of Ishbal’
Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 57 leads us (not unusually) to question the translation: Is there a difference between a soldier “deserting” vs. simply disobeying an order? Also, book abuse, Tim dad-jokes it up, and, by the way … Is Winry a surgeon?. Comicon thanks The Law of Equivalent...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Marvel dominated the headlines this week with a few announcements. All reported on by Tony Thornley. First up, Marvel announced a new Planet of the Apes comic in 2023. Then, we got confirmation that Jason Aaron will be bringing his epic Avengers run to an end this April with Avengers Assemble Omega.
Review: ‘The Magic Order 3’ #6 And One Last Sleight Of Hand
‘The Magic Order 3’ #6 delivers one last sleight of hand that readers should not be able to see coming, and as a result delivers a series finale that shocks and surprises. And, like all good magicians, the truth was in front of all our eyes from the very start of this engaging and entertaining issue. Now that’s magic, from Mark Millar and Gigi Cavenago.
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 4
Sometimes it’s nice when shows take a break from the regular plot and characters in order to check out a side story. It’s an opportunity to breathe and experience something refreshing rather than going down the same old path with the same old individuals. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Doom Patrol decided to do. But while it was a fun and entertaining on its own, the episode really didn’t do enough to stand out and become memorable. As far as Doom Patrol craziness is concerned, it was merely a middle of the road adventure whose only blessing was the introduction of a new character.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2313: Joe Cool Brings Out The Big Guns
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog. It’s The Weekly 2000 AD. The first 2000 AD of the year and its got three strips carrying on from their introduction in the Xmas Prog a couple of weeks back, one strip well into its run, and a brand new serial beginning for Dredd.
Advance Review: Patching Up The Ghosts And Goblins In ‘The Ward’ TPB
An interesting story with some amazing art, this trade paperback collects all four issues of the limited series. If you are a fan of medical dramas – particularly those with a twist – this may be a ward worth checking in to. Overall. A giant pregnant troll who...
Art For Art’s Sake Mini Special – Happy New Year With Pippa And Liz From ‘Wired World’
It’s the turning of the year again, meaning time for celebrations/reflections* [delete as appropriate] and seeing in the new year whilst looking back on the old one. And there’s no better comic strip that’s ever done that than Philip Bond‘s Wired World…. I’ve already shown you...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 3
The tough thing to do with reboots and remakes is capture the spirit of the original. Besides new characters, plots, music, and even themes, the spirit has to be there. It’s some unquantifiable force that can only be experienced. The National Treasure movies had a very specific spirit. It was about adventure, familial legacy, and cultural history. While the first two episodes of the new National Treasure: Edge of History try hard to reconfigure this universe for a new generation, it stumbled on embodying that spirit. But the third episode shows hope that it can be restored.
Commentary: ‘Glass Onion’ And Sherlock Holmes
With the release of Glass Onion, the Knives Out franchise is certainly setting itself up as a unique player in the murder mystery genre. This is mostly due to the fact that the two movies are linked by a single character: Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc. He was introduced in the first film as a quirky and unorthodox, but effective, detective. There are no hints in the first film that the character would return for a follow-up, but that is exactly what writer/director Rian Johnson ended up doing. If this trend is to continue, this could be a franchise that has Craig’s character bouncing from mystery to mystery with no connection from one story to the next.
