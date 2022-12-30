Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Beer Pairing Dinner, Teddy Swims, and Dry January
Miami's food and drink events this week include a beer pairing dinner, Biscayne Bay Brewing's sneak peek of its downtown Miami location with Teddy Swims, the new dairy-free Salt & Straw menu, and mocktails for dry January. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
stupiddope.com
Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast
Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
tourcounsel.com
Brickell City Center | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
Brickell City Center is not only one of the best malls in Miami but also one of the most ambitious projects in the city in recent times. But despite its short time, it has become for many one of the best malls in Miami due to its good design and offer of shops and restaurants. In its commercial part it has stores such as the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue as well as important European fashion brands such as Harmont & Blaine, Maje and the British lingerie store Agent Provocateur.
calleochonews.com
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
WSVN-TV
Fantastic First Day of 2023 Ahead
Happy New Year! We have made it to the new year of 2023 and we’re kicking off the year where we left off with warm and muggy conditions. Following a top 5 warmest year on record in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the first week of January and 2023 will feature above normal temperatures too.
Support Over 100 Vendors and Get Your Health and Wellness Fix at the Parkland Farmers’ Market
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, January 8. This popular event is a great opportunity for residents to connect with one another and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on health and wellness. Located at the Parkland Equestrian...
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale
Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next. Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
calleochonews.com
Spot the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Miami in these locations
Welcome the new year in Miami with a star-lit sky and celebratory fireworks. Watching fireworks as the clock strikes twelve during New Year’s Eve is a tradition we’re not ready to give up. After all, it’s a feeling brimming with excitement about what’s coming and a celebration that gives us immense hope.
Miami New Times
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Chris Stussy, Goatwhore, South Beach Jazz Festival, and More
This week, Dutch producer Chris Stussy takes over the decks at Club Space, black metal outfit Goatwhore gets loud at Gramps, and South Beach Jazz Festival pops up around town with performances throughout the week. Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Carlos Correcha-Price to Head UHealth and Miller School of Medicine Marketing and Communications
Carlos Correcha-Price, a senior professional with more than 18 years’ experience in strategic communications and marketing, has joined UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine as chief marketing and communications officer. Correcha-Price comes to the University of Miami from the health tech...
WSVN-TV
Near Record Heat for the Final Day of 2022
In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
secretmiami.com
Zoo Miami’s Magical Holiday Lights Will Stay Open Through The First Week Of January
Giant glowing elephants, more than a million dazzling tree lights and a magnificent 26-foot LED holiday tree…. These are but a few wondrous things you’ll find at Zoo Miami’s dazzling winter wonderland, Zoo Lights. Originally scheduled to end in December, the zoo has added two extra nights on January 6 and 7 for an additional weekend of the holiday light experience that’s a favorite of both kids and adults!
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
