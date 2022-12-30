Read full article on original website
Alteogen Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Biosimilar Products Enabled by Alteogen’s Hybrozyme™ Technology
Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sandoz AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will acquire the world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen’s novel hyaluronidase derived utilizing Hybrozyme™ Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of a Sandoz biosimilar product. In addition, the agreement includes an option for Sandoz to license the Hybrozyme™ technology for two further products.
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022
In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million. We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a...
Schneider National, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 2, 2023
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2022 results pre-market on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day. The conference call...
Freename launches the first WHOIS for Web3 Domains
The WHOIS for Web3 Domains and TLDs. Freename has launched the Web3 WHOIS: a unique domain explorer vertical in Web3. It queries wallets, domains and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry. It’s the only place where users can find the domains behind any wallet’s address and find the wallet addresses behind any minted domains. The Web3 domain space is growing, but it needs to be easier to see which domains and top-level domains (TLDs) are available and who are the owners behind them. Web3 WHOIS is the twin of WHOIS in Web2, the tool used to look up information about domain and IP owners and check dozens of other statistics: users can get all the data about a domain and everything associated with that domain at any time with a single search.
RGA Announces Charitable Grants in Honor of Its 50th Anniversary
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) today announced that it has pledged $500,000 to 50 global charitable organizations in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary. Through the company and its non-profit foundation, RGA will distribute funds to organizations nominated by employees from its global offices, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the communities in which it operates.
China-hifi-Audio Launches an Excellent Selection of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers With High-Quality At Very Affordable Prices
China-hifi-Audio sells interesting audiophile tube amplifiers for buyers who want to clearly enjoy the best sounds of their favorite songs or videos. China-hifi-Audio offers a wide range of superior-quality audiophile tube amplifiers at affordable prices. All of their sound systems are original, are of high quality, and come with features and benefits that users demand from their sound systems. These sound systems have been designed with high precision, and this means that their sound quality is truly awesome. For users who want to enjoy unforgettable sounds, this shop is the perfect place to buy audio systems. Their audio systems come with features that give users an edge over other competitors in terms of both performance and quality. The loveable customer service they offer is also worth appreciating because it is so helpful and friendly, unlike many other shops that employ underqualified sales staff. Delivery is done upon buyers' request, and it will be made within a maximum of 48 hours. This ensures that customers get their packages on time and very quickly. All payment options are secure, and buyers can also choose to pay in installments if they want to.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 02 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated...
Tesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day
We plan to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors to attend in person (details to follow). Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.
EVA TUESDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important January 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action - EVA
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Enviva securities during...
IguVerse: a bridge between the blockchain and social media
IguVerse blockchain project tackles sociality in a gamified way while striving to avoid the pitfalls associated with crypto apps. Bali, Indonesia - January 3, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Blockchain app for pet lovers that pioneers monetization of daily social media activity. Ease of onboarding opens Web3 to the widest possible audiences.
Cameron Winklevoss accuses crypto exec of 'disingenuous' behavior as Gemini funds remain frozen
Cameron Winklevoss accused fellow digital asset executive Barry Silbert of 'bad faith stall tactics' relating to the nearly one billion dollars of assets Silbert's company owes Gemini customers.
ArtRise Created A Brand New Platform to Connect the Physical and Digital Worlds of Art and Asset Tokenization
ArtRise has formed a platform in which physical art creators can reap the benefits of asset tokenization. This integration into the NFT space will expand an artist’s audience and get them in front of more collectors while growing their communities. Asset Tokenization and how it applies to physical assets.
Helping Executives Flourish In Business And Living with Andrew Rooke
A former fintech executive shares how business owners and senior executives can overcome stress and self-doubt, navigating complexity with grace and ease. For many executives and business owners, the desire to lead and succeed in their business is deeply personal and what they deem most important in life. And in the course of this striving, it’s all too common for high-performers to experience stress, self-doubt and an emotional rollercoaster, juggling and often compromising their own personal growth, family, and leisure time and the pursuit of meaningful activities.
