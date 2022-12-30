Read full article on original website
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license
As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report this month, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’ s findings that Trump led a“ multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential…
State awards grants to South Arkansas law enforcement agencies
Several South Arkansas law enforcement agencies are sharing in $7 million in grants. The Public Safety Equipment Grant Program is administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Grants will go to a total of 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma
Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
Gov.-elect Sanders names Joseph Wood to lead Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
Byler named new Drug Task Force Commander
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Commander of the Drug Task Force is responsible for overseeing the DTF agents, and narcotic investigations, and adheres to strict guidelines set by the Federal government regarding operating procedures of the Drug Task Forces across the U.S. and the State of Arkansas. Johnny Byler has...
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Capitol View: Governor Asa Hutchinson’s legacy and Sarah Huckabee Sander’s future
The changing of the guard at the Arkansas Capitol has many thinking back on the efforts of Governor Hutchinson on this week’s Capitol View.
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
‘Hope’ won’t fix Florida’s property insurance crisis
The new year will bring enhanced savings options for those looking ahead. Democratic and Republican members of. get a lot of grief for not working together, an attitude reflected by their low public-approval ratings. There is merit to the claim that partisanship too often prevents progress — or at least what passes for it. But that charge is not altogether true, as demonstrated by a financial Christmas gift for Joe and Jane Sixpack that is soon expected to become law. The measure will encourage Americans to save more, allow their retirement savings to accumulate longer, give late-starters a chance to enhance their savings and allow more financial flexibility for Americans facing a costly emergency. The concept behind the proposal is that too many people are not prepared for the financial challenges of their retirement years. Given the clear trend away from private-sector pension plans, people need to do more than rely on.
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
