Arkansas State

KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license

As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report this month, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’ s findings that Trump led a“ multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential…
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

State awards grants to South Arkansas law enforcement agencies

Several South Arkansas law enforcement agencies are sharing in $7 million in grants. The Public Safety Equipment Grant Program is administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Grants will go to a total of 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud

This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
HICKMAN, NE
Kait 8

Byler named new Drug Task Force Commander

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Commander of the Drug Task Force is responsible for overseeing the DTF agents, and narcotic investigations, and adheres to strict guidelines set by the Federal government regarding operating procedures of the Drug Task Forces across the U.S. and the State of Arkansas. Johnny Byler has...
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
SABINE PARISH, LA
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

‘Hope’ won’t fix Florida’s property insurance crisis

The new year will bring enhanced savings options for those looking ahead. Democratic and Republican members of. get a lot of grief for not working together, an attitude reflected by their low public-approval ratings. There is merit to the claim that partisanship too often prevents progress — or at least what passes for it. But that charge is not altogether true, as demonstrated by a financial Christmas gift for Joe and Jane Sixpack that is soon expected to become law. The measure will encourage Americans to save more, allow their retirement savings to accumulate longer, give late-starters a chance to enhance their savings and allow more financial flexibility for Americans facing a costly emergency. The concept behind the proposal is that too many people are not prepared for the financial challenges of their retirement years. Given the clear trend away from private-sector pension plans, people need to do more than rely on.
FLORIDA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session

A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January.   Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
