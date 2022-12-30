Read full article on original website
Helping Executives Flourish In Business And Living with Andrew Rooke
A former fintech executive shares how business owners and senior executives can overcome stress and self-doubt, navigating complexity with grace and ease. For many executives and business owners, the desire to lead and succeed in their business is deeply personal and what they deem most important in life. And in the course of this striving, it’s all too common for high-performers to experience stress, self-doubt and an emotional rollercoaster, juggling and often compromising their own personal growth, family, and leisure time and the pursuit of meaningful activities.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 02 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated...
ArtRise Created A Brand New Platform to Connect the Physical and Digital Worlds of Art and Asset Tokenization
ArtRise has formed a platform in which physical art creators can reap the benefits of asset tokenization. This integration into the NFT space will expand an artist’s audience and get them in front of more collectors while growing their communities. Asset Tokenization and how it applies to physical assets.
Tesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day
We plan to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors to attend in person (details to follow). Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.
IguVerse: a bridge between the blockchain and social media
IguVerse blockchain project tackles sociality in a gamified way while striving to avoid the pitfalls associated with crypto apps. Bali, Indonesia - January 3, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Blockchain app for pet lovers that pioneers monetization of daily social media activity. Ease of onboarding opens Web3 to the widest possible audiences.
