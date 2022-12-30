Read full article on original website
Recent Findings in Infectious Diseases and Conditions Described by a Researcher from Boston University (1574. Patient, Health System, and Clinical Encounter Characteristics Associated with Use Of Antibiotics Without A Prescription In The United …): Health and Medicine – Infectious Diseases and Conditions
-- Investigators discuss new findings in infectious diseases and conditions. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Use of antibiotics without a prescription (purchased in. the United States. (. U.S. ), purchased in other countries, or obtained from friends and relatives) is potentially unsafe...
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Researcher Reports Recent Findings in COVID-19 (1781. Antibiotic Prescription Trends of Patients with COVID-19: Analysis of National Health Insurance Data in Republic of Korea): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from Kyonggi Do,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although COVID-19 is a viral infection, it is known that antibiotics are often prescribed due to concerns about combined bacterial infection. Therefore, we aimed to analyze how many patients with COVID-19 received the antibiotic prescription as well as what kinds of factors contributed to it using the.
Studies from National Center for Global Health and Medicine Further Understanding of Chronic Disease (Financial burden and health-seeking behaviors related to chronic diseases under the National Health Insurance Scheme in Bolikhamxay Province, …): Disease Attributes – Chronic Disease
-- Fresh data on chronic disease are presented in a new report. According to news reporting out of the. by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Chronic diseases pose a serious threat to health and longevity worldwide. As chronic diseases require long periods of treatment and may become serious conditions, the ensuing financial burden is often worse than that for non-chronic diseases.”
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?
WGHP-TV (Greensboro, NC) ( NEXSTAR ) – Last winter, a massive surge in the coronavirus sparked the Biden administration to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests straight to people's homes. The federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to cover the cost of test kits. In 2023,...
Research on Public Health Reported by Researchers at Pokhara University (Adopting social health insurance in Nepal: A mixed study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “ObjectiveThe Social Health Insurance Program (SHIP) shares a major portion of social security, and is also key to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health equity. The. Government of Nepal. launched...
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Doctor and Office Manager Indicted in Scheme to Defraud Medicare, Manufacture and Distribute Fentanyl: Office of Regulatory Affairs
a pain management physician, and his office manager,. , are charged in a federal grand-jury indictment with perpetuating a long-running scheme to commit healthcare fraud and to manufacture and distribute adulterated fentanyl. Smith made his initial appearance today before. U.S. Magistrate Judge. Bernard G. Skomal. . Smith’s bond was...
