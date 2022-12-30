Read full article on original website
Decentralized Think Tank Publishes Industry Update Regarding The Future of Cyber Security for Blockchain Exchanges
Following the recent FTX debacle, The Decentralized Think Tank released an industry update on the topic of cyber security for crypto exchanges. The report explores the importance of confidential computing in securing the future of crypto exchanges, alongside naming a number of emerging leaders in the field, including: HUB Security, Fortanix, Microsoft, Intel, Enigma, Crypsis, ChainGuardian, and CipherTrace.
Cameron Winklevoss accuses crypto exec of 'disingenuous' behavior as Gemini funds remain frozen
Cameron Winklevoss accused fellow digital asset executive Barry Silbert of 'bad faith stall tactics' relating to the nearly one billion dollars of assets Silbert's company owes Gemini customers.
Tesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day
We plan to host Tesla's 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. The event will be live streamed from our Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors to attend in person (details to follow). Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 02 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated...
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022
In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million. We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a...
BLUETTI to Dazzle CES 2023 With Its Latest EP900 Home Power Backup System
SYDNEY - January 1, 2023 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI, a pioneer in the clean energy storage industry, has decided to showcase its new model EP900 and other power backup products at the upcoming CES 2023, the world's biggest tech conference. It claims to redefine home energy at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall #9335, Jan. 5-8, 2023.
Elegant Showers: The West Midlands’ Premier Online Bathroom Retailer
Elegant Showers - online bathroom retailers in the UK. Elegant Showers is one of the leading brands in the UK, manufacturing and supplier for bathroom accessories and home furniture. For Homeowners and interior designers looking for the latest designed best and long-run bathroom accessories, Elegant Showers has a huge collection...
Schneider National, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 2, 2023
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2022 results pre-market on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day. The conference call...
STMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics to showcase collaboration on high-quality 3D stereo-vision camera for machine vision and robotics at CES 2023
STMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics to showcase collaboration on high-quality 3D stereo-vision camera for machine vision and robotics. Companies will demonstrate 3D depth vision through stereo cameras fusion for fast-motion object tracking in AIoT and autonomous guided robots and industrial devices. Reference designs leverage ST’s high-performance, near-infrared, global-shutter image sensors to...
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
IguVerse: a bridge between the blockchain and social media
IguVerse blockchain project tackles sociality in a gamified way while striving to avoid the pitfalls associated with crypto apps. Bali, Indonesia - January 3, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Blockchain app for pet lovers that pioneers monetization of daily social media activity. Ease of onboarding opens Web3 to the widest possible audiences.
