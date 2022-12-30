ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Animal CARE sees progress after year of challenges

By Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh9Og_0jydmFPa00

After a year of challenges, the Cincinnati Animal CARE Shelter is seeing progress.

“Right now, this is maybe not the emptiest the shelter has been all year, but it’s one of the best stretches we’ve had since 2022,” Cincinnati Animal CARE spokesperson Ray Anderson said.

Since Black Friday, 645 animals have been adopted, transferred to rescue, or reunited with their families. 380 have gone to foster homes. “That's 1,025 animals not living in or at least getting a break,” the shelter tweeted.

It’s a much-needed milestone and a drastic change compared to how the shelter was operating throughout the year.

“It has been a challenging year and a half,” Anderson said. “Since May of 2021 things have never really slowed down. We’ve had months where we were taking in upwards to 800 animals a month, which is probably about double of what we’re comfortable with.”

Diago Allen is one of many who’s taken pets home from the shelter.

“I think right now is the perfect time to adopt,” Allen said.

He and his pet dog, Chance, immediately hit it off. “It was just something about him. I knew I had to have him,” Allen said. “When I got to actually meet him. His temperament was so warm. He was friendly,” Allen said.

There are still 154 dogs at the shelter.

“Which is still more than what we’d like to have here,” Anderson said. “Our comfort zone is really between 75 and 100. After a 100 is where we use backup kennels.”

Anderson said they are always looking for more fosters and encourages people to sign up.

READ MORE
'One bad month & we’re right back into a severe capacity crisis': Cincy shelter hopes to be empty on Christmas
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Kenton County Animal Services waiving adoption fees for back-to-school 'clear the shelter' event

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023

MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
DAYTON, OH
turfmagazine.com

Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio

This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dogs at local animal shelter enjoy holiday meal together

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) were able to enjoy a holiday meal thanks to donations from Bahati & Frey’s Place. Close to 100 dogs being cared for at Montgomery County ARC gathered for a holiday meal together at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a media release from Montgomery County Business Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

124-year-old business in Newport closing next week

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
NEWPORT, KY
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
linknky.com

New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue

Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy