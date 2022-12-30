ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

plattevillehillmen.com

Boys JV2 Basketball beats Deerfield-WI 40 – 39

The Hillmen JV2 came out with a win in a hard fought game by both teams. Deerfield would lead by 2 at the half, but The Hillmen came up with some key scoring by freshman Carson Opgenorth and Sophomore Zach Ludlum. Opgenorth lead the hillmen with 19 and Ludlum finished with 14. Carson sealed the win with a key free throw and offensive rebound with less than 2 seconds on the clock.
DEERFIELD, WI
plattevillehillmen.com

Boys JV2 Basketball beats New Glarus 43 – 37

The Hillmen showed up hungry to get back on the court. The boys can out aggresive and continued it for the entire game. Hillmen lead by 1 at the half and extended it’s lead to as many as 12 in the late part of the 2nd half. New Glaurs would go on a run but was only able to get within 6 of the Hillmen. The Hillmen was lead in scoring by sophomres Trent Mumm with 15 and Jesse Key with 12. The Hillmen were 5 of 8 at the free throw line that helped seal the win down the stretch.
NEW GLARUS, WI
plattevillehillmen.com

Boys JV2 Basketball falls to Mineral Point 50 – 35

The Hillmen was off to a good start against a very talented Pointers team. They had the lead at half at a score of 23-21. In the second half the Hillmen struggled to keep the Pointer’s from scoring. The Pointers had 3 players all in double figures while the Hillmen had 1. Sophomore Jesse Key lead the way with 17 points.
MINERAL POINT, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Top Five Wide Receivers In Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Badgers are known for their defense, offensive line, and running backs. That is what this school has built its success on over the last three decades. The Badgers have appeared in bowl games 26 of the last 28 seasons, including a current streak of 21 consecutive bowl appearances. That being said, Wisconsin has had its fair share of surprisingly good wide receivers come through their program. Here are our top five.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI

