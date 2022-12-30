The Hillmen showed up hungry to get back on the court. The boys can out aggresive and continued it for the entire game. Hillmen lead by 1 at the half and extended it’s lead to as many as 12 in the late part of the 2nd half. New Glaurs would go on a run but was only able to get within 6 of the Hillmen. The Hillmen was lead in scoring by sophomres Trent Mumm with 15 and Jesse Key with 12. The Hillmen were 5 of 8 at the free throw line that helped seal the win down the stretch.

