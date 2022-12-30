She was a Georgetown, Ky. native. She was a retired book keeper and a faithful member of Cave City Christian Church. She had a lifelong passion for playing the piano which she used to glorify God. She loved her family but the light of her eyes was her Granddaughters! She was also another loving mother and grandmother to all her childrens and grandchildrens friends that she came in contact with. She also enjoyed watching her Western’s in her free time.

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO