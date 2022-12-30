Read full article on original website
Jason Matthew Goode
Jason Matthew Goode, 47, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Friday, December 30th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Jason was born in Scottsboro, AL on March 9, 1975, a son of Sharon (Smith) and Gene Goode. Jason attended Mt. Gilead Church of Christ,...
Cula M. Amos Jones
Cula M. Amos Jones, 91, of Roundhill passed away Dec. 30, 2022 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Butler County native was a retired quality control inspector at Kellwood in Morgantown and a member of Roundhill Church of Christ. She was the daughter of the late Claude Amos and Cora Lawrence Amos and the wife of the late Elvird Jones.
Miss Lee Jean Carver
Miss Lee Jean Carver, age 86, of Green Grove Road in Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville. She is survived by her Sister, Joyce Carver Daniels of Burkesville, brother, John (& Linda) Carver of Burkesville, Niece, Shauna (& Teresa) Carver, Nephews, Bret (& Lacosta) Carver, Scot (& Amy) Daniels, Eric (& Jennifer) Carver, great Nieces & Nephews, Amber (& Jake) Dial, Gavin (& Lanie) Vincent, Devin Daniels, Vallie Kate Carver, John Ross Carver & Linley Carver. A host of many Students & Friends also survive.
Margaret Barnes Gerald
Margaret Barnes Gerald, 86, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of General Electric and The National Store, member of Gallatin Road Church of Christ, Allen County Homemakers, Jolly Homemakers, Patrick Gilmore DAR and the Democratic Woman’s Club. She was a daughter of the Arthur Thomas Barnes and Alice Bernice Dalton Barnes.
Pansy Barger Lee
Mrs. Pansy (Thacker) Barger Lee age 81, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. She is survived by her children, Diane (& Johnny) Carter, Jimmy Barger, Cathey Davis, Alice Barger, Debra (& Ricky) Spears and Anthony Barger all of Burkesville, Kentucky, half-sister, Sally McKee of Louisville Kentucky, half-brothers, David (& Lisa) Thacker of Burkesville, Kentucky and Mark Thacker of Albany, Kentucky, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive along with several family members and many friends.
Charles Allen Harper
Charles Allen Harper, age 71, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of the Rio Verde Masonic Lodge F & AM. He was the son of the late Charles Moore Harper...
Shelley Lynn Nowak
Shelley Lynn Nowak of Burkesville, Kentucky died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 58 years, 9 months, and 26 days. She was born in Dansville, New York on Tuesday, March 3. 1964, the daughter of Lawrence and Alberta (Mitchell) Sniffen. She was a Christian woman of the Methodist faith, was an Insurance Agent with Davis Insurance Group in Albany, Kentucky, and loved horses. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her step-father, Bob Didas.
Brenda Gail Wilhoite Hatcher
She was a Georgetown, Ky. native. She was a retired book keeper and a faithful member of Cave City Christian Church. She had a lifelong passion for playing the piano which she used to glorify God. She loved her family but the light of her eyes was her Granddaughters! She was also another loving mother and grandmother to all her childrens and grandchildrens friends that she came in contact with. She also enjoyed watching her Western’s in her free time.
Mildred Suzanne Hancock
Mildred Suzanne Hancock of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Otha Lee Shuffett and Catherine Moore Shuffett, was born on Tuesday, June 3, 1941 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Taylor Regional Hospital. She was 81 years, 6 months, and 27 days of age.
Larry D. Mercer
Larry D. Mercer, 59, of Bee Spring passed away at 9:00 PM Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 at his home. The Grayson County native was a retired construction worker and a member of Lone Wolf Motorcycle Club. He was the son of the late Robert Gene Hill and Hazel Mercer. He...
Anna Marie Emmert
Mrs. Anna Marie (Hale) Emmert, age 77, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fountain Run on April 27, 1945, a daughter of the late Jesse Arthur and Mertie Jane (Key) Hale. In September of 1965, she married Morris Cleve Emmert, who preceded her in death on June 12, 1986. She worked as an engineer for Osh Kosh, and retired from Carhartt Industries. Anna Marie enjoyed a variety of music, scrapbooking, and sharing memories and stories with her grandchildren. Anna Marie had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making comical jewelry for her daughter. She truly loved her family.
Emily Sue Miller
Emily Sue Miller, age 66, died on December 30, 2022. Emily was born in Glasgow, KY on December 30, 1955 to the late Rubert Brown and the late Elizabeth Harper Brown. She was retired from Fruit of the Loom and a member of the New Beginnings Church. She is survived...
Dennis Edward Reynolds
Dennis Edward Reynolds, 69, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Garnett and Jean Burris Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was a printing press operator. He was a loving husband and grandfather; an...
Betty Colleen Smith Proffitt Copas
Betty Colleen Smith Proffitt Copas, age 73, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on March 01, 1949 in Tompkinsville, a daughter of the late Ruby Jones Smith Tooley and Tramble Smith. Betty was of the Church of Christ faith, and had been employed at T.K Chism and Kentucky Apparel throughout the years.
TJ Samson Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
GLASGOW — New Year’s Day is an exciting time for new beginnings for every family, and it is particularly special for those with babies born on January 1. The team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital are delighted to welcome the first baby of 2023.
Constable arrested after alleged altercation with woman
GLASGOW — A Barren County constable was arrested sometime early Sunday after an altercation with a woman. Glasgow Police arrested Joseph E. Ramey, 29, along Cranbrook Drive, according to a news release. Officers initially responded to a domestic complaint. Upon investigation, officers determined that Ramey and a female had...
