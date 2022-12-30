Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
House fire ignites community support for business owner
Losing your home to a fire can be unimaginable, but for one family in Peyton, Colorado tragedy became reality just days before Christmas.
Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad
The Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, based in Cripple Creek, Colorado is another of the state's many narrow-gauge tourist railroads (it's gauge is two feet). The little railroad has been in operation since the summer of 1967 and since that time has become a popular operation, running trains on four miles of ex-mining trackage.
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence at a Colorado Springs movie theater on the south side of the city Sunday. Police said they received a call to Tinseltown USA on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard just before 11:30 on Sunday morning. Police are still investigating the incident, but they said the call was to respond to a self-inflicted injury.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1st woman records 1,000 laps in a year on Manitou Incline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For a long time, Rachel Jones considered herself something of a “tour guide” on the Manitou Incline. “For people who’d never done it before,” she said of the Pikes Peak region’s notorious, vertical set of steps gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. “I always went up, talked about the history and pointed out legends and what they’ve done and what their records are. I kinda became a fan girl of the Incline.”
Cat Fest Colorado coming to Colorado Springs in 2023!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — What’s better than Cat Fest? TWO cat fests! Cat Fest is coming to Colorado Springs for 2023! Cat Fest will be in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 29 at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Cat Fest Colorado, you […]
Colorado Springs’ first baby of 2023 born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first baby of 2023 in Colorado Springs was born at 12:29 a.m. at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North on Sunday, Jan. 1. The baby boy named Kai Miles Thorne weighed in at seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches, according to UCHealth. Kai joins his big sister, 13-year-old Millie, as the […]
Pueblo city council member and Pueblo Police comment on panhandling scam in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road. Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.
Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year
If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
Local cat rescue needs your help
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A cat rescue and sanctuary based out of Black Forest needs the community’s help, as they work to help cats and kittens across Colorado. Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is dedicated to helping cats and kittens who are abandoned, abused, neglected, displaced or surrendered. Right now, the rescue says they have […]
CSFD investigating structure fire on South 9th Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. At approximately 2:30 a.m., CSFD responded to a structure fire on 408 South 9th Street near I-25 and West Cimarron Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of […]
Disgusting Event Leaves a Colorado Cow Dead and Another Fighting to Survive
This is mostly a story about an adorable fluffy Highland cow here in Colorado, who was a part of a terrible event and needs some help. The cow is named Grizz. Warning! This story is gruesome. There are photos of a gruesome scene below that may be hard to look at.
10-cent bag fee effective Jan. 1, 2023
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The state of Colorado will mandate a ten-cent bag fee for each disposable paper and plastic bag used at check-out starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The fee will apply to single-use paper and disposable plastic bags provided to customers at the point of sale, according to the City of Colorado Springs. Bags […]
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher who died in an avalanche earlier this week.
One dead in crash on Hwy 85 near S Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash on Highway 85. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 p.m. Monday night. Not much is known at this time, but CSP tells 11 news that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway.
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
1 woman shot several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News spoke with shoppers about how some of the new laws going into effect might impact their shopping habits. Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST. KKTV 11 News This Morning...
