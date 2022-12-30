PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road. Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO