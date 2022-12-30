Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
Kearney Hub
Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department
KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island welcomes first Tri-City baby of 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the new year comes the newest addition to the Tri-Cities. This year’s New Year’s baby is Piper Kay Myers. Piper was born Sunday at 10:37 a.m. weighing 7lbs. 2oz. Piper’s parents Mariah and Derek Myers are Grand Island residents and said she...
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
Kearney woman sentenced to prison for selling meth
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Young to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After serving her sentence, Young will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Church window vandalized in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident In Hall Co.
On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: The end and start of Clay County
It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a Nebraska county to pick up stakes and move. Pierce County, for example, was created, disappeared and was later resurrected miles from its original site. The same is true of Clay County, which, until July of 1864, existed as a square entity between Lancaster and Gage counties but disappeared as it was divided in half, split between its north and south neighbors.
KSNB Local4
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
Kearney Hub
Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral
LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Nance County two-vehicle accident
NANCE County, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident left one dead in Nance County Thursday morning. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday around 7:25 a.m. that happened on Highway 14 near north 490th St. Officials said that an initial investigation of the accident showed...
Kearney Hub
Hall County woman dies after crash north of Grand Island
A Hall County woman died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash north of Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Elaine Bishop, 82, died after a wreck that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road. Bishop was westbound on Chapman...
klkntv.com
Man shoots multiple Nebraska homes in front of 2-year-old child, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man early Christmas morning after several gunshots rang out. Police said this happened near Lincoln Highway and North Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Officers said they heard multiple guns being fired when they arrived. They then...
nbc16.com
Some pet owners say high inflation is reason they're giving up their pets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NTV) — Animal shelters across the country are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets due to high inflation. According to data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) trade group, earlier this year 35% of pet owners said they were concerned about the expense of having a pet in the current economy, and half of them said they may have to give up their pet.
KSNB Local4
No. 6 Kearney girls basketball sees HAC Tournament run end in semifinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 6 Kearney girls basketball took on second-seed Lincoln High in the semifinal round of the HAC Tournament Friday. The Bearcats had a 15-7 lead at one point in the second quarter, but the Links came out with the 49-40 victory to advance to the championship.
KSNB Local4
Rivoli 3 theatre gets major upgrades
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t been to the movies lately, Rivoli 3 downtown is working on a new look. Renovations were made to the lobby and all three auditoriums. So far there has been positive feedback from the community on the upgrades. According to theater management, they...
