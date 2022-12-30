ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo Dies at 82

Former Cortlandt Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo, who led the town from 1980 to 1989, died December 29 following a recent illness. He was 82. He was born June 14, 1940, to Bertha and Charles DiGiacomo, Sr and grew up in Ossining. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1958 as Class President. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Pace University. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant.
CORTLANDT, NY
Brewster Dominates Carmel Tourney; Indians Crowned at Mahopac Tourney

BREWSTER faced a major question coming into the 2022-23 girls’ varsity basketball season. How would the Bears do without 2022 graduate Grace Galgano? All Galgano did was average a double-double last year (points and rebounds) and during her Brewster career amassed more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Galgano, who is now playing for Roberts Wesleyan, could dominate games both offensively and defensively.
BREWSTER, NY

