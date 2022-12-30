Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Two Arrested in Montgomery County
(Montgomery County) On January 1st around 1:09 am Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 ear old Dylan Thomas Griffeth on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
kttn.com
Kidder woman injured in rollover crash in Daviess County; Patrol accuses her of DWI
A single vehicle rollover accident last night in Daviess County injured a resident of Kidder. The highway patrol said 33 year old Morgan LeWallen was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were minor. A trooper said the sports utility vehicle was northbound when it...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
kchi.com
Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant
A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road into a ditch two miles east of Albany the afternoon of December 28th. Emergency medical services took 58 year old Debra Tilley to the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half. 32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense. 29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense. Other arrests include:. 25-year-old...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0